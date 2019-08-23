CLOSE
Here Are The Top Fashion Looks For The Week Of 8/23/2019

Posted 11 hours ago

Want to see what your favorite celebs were wearing this week?! Click through our gallery to see stylish looks from the STARZ Power Premiere Party at Madison Square Garden, B. Simone event, and more. Whether it’s Cardi B. sporting an all Reebok lewk or 50 Cent wearing a bold tie dye suit, we have the top fashion looks for you to see! Keep on clicking.

1. LA LA ANTHONY

"Power" Final Season World Premiere Source:Getty

La La Anthony attends the “Power” final season event looking stunning and sexy in silver.

2. NATURI NAUGHTON

"Power" Final Season World Premiere Source:Getty

Naturi Naughton attends the “Power” final season event serving us little black dress style.

3. CURTIS “50 CENT” JACKSON

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the Power Final Season... Source:Getty

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends the Power Final Season Premiere sporting a tie dye suit.

4. LIZZO

us-entertainment-music-television-Lizzo Source:Getty

Lizzo performs live onstage on the Today Show at Rockefeller Plaza wearing a gold wrap bodysuit with a magenta bra.

5. ROSA ACOSTA

JBW Watches x B.Simone Launch For #BEAUTYINDIAMONDS Source:Getty

Rosa Acosta of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood arrives at B. Simone’s launch for #BeautyInDiamonds at Dream Hotel in Hollywood, California. Wed love this pink set!

6. GABRIELLE UNION

"America's Got Talent" Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet Source:Getty

Gabrielle Union attends “America’s Got Talent” Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre. Jewel tones look so great against melanin!

7. MARY J. BLIGE

Mary J. Blige In Concert - Las Vegas, NV Source:Getty

Recording artist Mary J. Blige performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

8. SAWEETIE

JBW Watches x B.Simone Launch For #BEAUTYINDIAMONDS Source:Getty

Saweetie attends JBW launch for #BeautyInDiamonds at Dream Hotel in Hollywood, California.

9. CARDI B

Cardi B. looks cute in this all Reebok outfit.

10. DAPPER DAN

Dapper Dan attends STARZ Power Season 6 premiere at Madison... Source:Getty

Dapper Dan attends STARZ Power Season 6 premiere at Madison Square Garden wearing a “power”-ful red suit. See what we did there?

11. OMARI HARDWICK

Omari Hardwick attends the Power Final Season Premiere held... Source:Getty

Omari Hardwick attends the STARZ Power Season 6 premiere at Madison Square Garden.

