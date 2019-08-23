Here Are The Top Fashion Looks For The Week Of 8/23/2019

Want to see what your favorite celebs were wearing this week?! Click through our gallery to see stylish looks from the STARZ Power Premiere Party at Madison Square Garden, B. Simone event, and more. Whether it’s Cardi B. sporting an all Reebok lewk or 50 Cent wearing a bold tie dye suit, we have the top fashion looks for you to see! Keep on clicking.
1. LA LA ANTHONYSource:Getty
La La Anthony attends the “Power” final season event looking stunning and sexy in silver.
2. NATURI NAUGHTONSource:Getty
Naturi Naughton attends the “Power” final season event serving us little black dress style.
3. CURTIS “50 CENT” JACKSONSource:Getty
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends the Power Final Season Premiere sporting a tie dye suit.
4. LIZZOSource:Getty
Lizzo performs live onstage on the Today Show at Rockefeller Plaza wearing a gold wrap bodysuit with a magenta bra.
5. ROSA ACOSTASource:Getty
Rosa Acosta of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood arrives at B. Simone’s launch for #BeautyInDiamonds at Dream Hotel in Hollywood, California. Wed love this pink set!
6. GABRIELLE UNIONSource:Getty
Gabrielle Union attends “America’s Got Talent” Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre. Jewel tones look so great against melanin!
7. MARY J. BLIGESource:Getty
Recording artist Mary J. Blige performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
8. SAWEETIESource:Getty
Saweetie attends JBW launch for #BeautyInDiamonds at Dream Hotel in Hollywood, California.
9. CARDI B
Cardi B. looks cute in this all Reebok outfit.
10. DAPPER DANSource:Getty
Dapper Dan attends STARZ Power Season 6 premiere at Madison Square Garden wearing a “power”-ful red suit. See what we did there?
11. OMARI HARDWICKSource:Getty
Omari Hardwick attends the STARZ Power Season 6 premiere at Madison Square Garden.