Happy Birthday, Regina Hall! Here Are 15 Times She Gave Us Beauty & Grace On The Red Carpet

Regina Hall has been giving us great acting and comedy since 1996. We’ve seen her develop from small roles in classics like Love & Basketball and Paid in Full, to leading roles in Blockbuster hits like Girls Trip and Little. The actress has grown and evolved over the years and it’s been a blessing to watch.
The best thing about Regina Hall besides her undeniable, ageless beauty, is her knack for only contributing positivity to Black Hollywood and the entertainment industry. She only makes headlines for spreading love, good vibes, and sisterhood.
One thing Regina is known for is holding down the fashionable threads on the red carpet. She always kept it cute, simple, classy and sexy. In 2019 alone, she shut the red carpet down with beautiful, timeless ensembles. In honor of her 49th, Yes – 49!, birthday, we’re checking out the 15 times she gave us beauty and grace on the red carpet.
1. REGINA HALL AT THE 30TH ANNUAL PRODUCERS GUILD AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Regina Hall arrived to the 30th Annual Producers Guild Award clad in a whimsical, metallic gown.
2. REGINA HALL AT THE IMDB SHOW, 2019Source:Getty
Regina Hall kept it simple at ‘The IMDb Show’ dressed in an orange jumpsuit.
3. REGINA HALL AT THE FILM INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Regina Hall went to the Film Independent Spirit Awards in a gorgeous striped dress.
4. REGINA HALL AT THE 50TH NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Regina Hall looked classically beautiful in the Press Room at the 50th NAACP Image Awards in a pink, single-shoulder gown.
5. REGINA HALL AT THE ‘LITTLE’ PREMIERE IN ATLANTA, 2019Source:Getty
Regina Hall attends “Little” Atlanta Premiere in an orange, floral, off-the-shoulder dress.
6. REGINA HALL AT THE NEW YORK BEAUTYCON FESTIVAL, 2019Source:Getty
Regina Hall attended the Beautycon Festival in New York in a cute, little black dress.
7. REGINA HALL AT THE PREMIERE OF LITTLE, 2019Source:Getty
Regina Hall showed some leg at the premiere of “Little” in a gorgeous metallic dress with a high slit.
8. REGINA HALL AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2019Source:Getty
Come though, Regina! The actress posed in a sheer Georges Chakra halter dress at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
9. REGINA HALL AT THE MET GALA, 2019Source:Getty
49, where?! Regina Hall looked radiant on the pink carpet of The Metropolitan Museum Of Art’s 2019 Costume Institute Benefit clad in a full on Gucci ensemble.
10. REGINA HALL AT SIRIUSXM, 2019Source:Getty
Regina Hall paid a visit to SiriusXM Studios in a super-cute, super casual denim/duster combo.
11. REGINA HALL AT THE SHAFT PREMIERE, 2019Source:Getty
How gorgeous does Regina Hall look at the Shaft Premiere in this sparkly olive green gown?
12. REGINA HALL IN THE BET AWARDS PRESS ROOM, 2019Source:Getty
Regina Hall showed off her hosting capabilities for the 2019 BET Awards. Here she is in the press room dressed in a regal looking metallic dress.
13. REGINA HALL AT THE BET AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Regina Hall attended the 2019 BET Awards in a little black dress with oversized sleeves.
14. REGINA HALL AT THE SHOWTIME EMMY EVE NOMINEES CELEBRATIONS, 2019Source:Getty
Regina Hall went to the Showtime Emmy eve nominees celebrations in a low-cut, metallic mini-dress.
15. REGINA HALL AT THE 10TH ANNUAL VEUVE CLICQUOT POLO CLASSIC , 2019Source:Getty
Regina Hall gave modern-day debutant vibes at the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in a printed, long-sleeve dress.