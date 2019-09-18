Happy Birthday, Jada Pinkett Smith! Here Are 15 Times She Inspired Us Through Personal Style

We’ve had the privilege of watching Jada Pinkett Smith live every stage of her life. We’ve experienced her as the young starlet, rock star, wife, mother, actress, activist, resident auntie, big sister, producer, and so much more. Her life has been in the spotlight for so long that it almost feels like we know her personally.
Her long lasting career has inspired women young and old. The vulnerability expressed through her Facebook show Red Table Talk has allowed women to have breakthroughs in their lives. Jada has become that authentic, relatable, empathetic friend in your head that you know is supporting you from the sidelines.
Over the years, Jada has dibbled and dabbled in fashion. Her sense of style has evolved and included every genre of style. From relaxed and laid back to high fashion looks, Jada has done it all. Let’s not forget her signature short tresses that had everyone running to their stylist saying, “give me the Jada cut!”
Her long resume includes raising 2 of the most stylish, influential young adults around today. Jaden Smith has used his platform to give back to various communities, while Willow Smith uses her voice to advocate for women’s rights. Fashion wise, they both personify individuality in an admirable, fearless way. They definitely get it from their mama.
Jada has given us so many fashionable moments that it’s only right we do a gallery showing off her best looks. For her 48th birthday, we’re taking a look at 15 times Jada inspired us through her personal style.
1. Jada in the early 90’sSource:Getty
Is this the Jada you first fell in love with? The actress stepped on the scene and gave us some of her most memorable work to date.
2. Jada Celebrating the 100th Episode of “A Different World”Source:Getty
Besides Lisa Bonnet’s character, Jada was my second favorite character. Her TV persona was much like her personality in real life.
3. Jada at the 1995 premiere of “Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight”Source:Getty
Can we get into Jada’s signature blonde pixie cut? Here she is at the “Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight” Hollywood Premiere
4. Will and Jada at the “Devil in a Blue Dress” PremiereSource:Getty
Jada walked the carpet with her husband Will Smith at the “Devil in a Blue Dress” Premiere. She stuck to the theme by wearing a powder blue set that showed off her rock-hard abs.
5. Jada at the Premiere of “Scream 2”Source:Getty
Her dress up game is just as strong as her androgynous game. Jada donned all black under a red embroidered jacket.
6. Jada at the 74th Annual Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Color always looks ravishing on Jada. At the 74th Annual Academy Awards, she wore a yellow and white gown that looked perfect with her complexion.
7. Jada at the Hard Rock Cafe openingSource:Getty
Jada went for an extremely casual look at the Opening of Hard Rock Cafe. There was a brief period of time when she traded in her stilettos and crop tops for baggy jeans and wife beaters. Get you a girl who can do both!
8. Jada at the Santa Monica Red Cross Red Tie Affair Fundraiser GalaSource:Getty
Mohawks never looked this good. Jada wore her long hair slicked back and paired it with a beige and gold polka dot gown.
9. Jada at the 2010 Tony AwardsSource:Getty
I know I said this already but Jada really has the ability to make colors pop. Here she is at the 2010 Tony Awards in a wine red ruffled cocktail dress.
10. Jada at the 65th Annual Cannes Film FestivalSource:Getty
See what I mean?! Jada shut the red carpet down at the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival in a vibrant orange gown with gold trimming.
11. Jada and Willow attend the “Chanel Collection des Metiers d’Art 2016/17 : Paris Cosmopolite”Source:Getty
This is such a fun mother daughter duo. Jada and Willow attend the Chanel show in Paris clad in all black.
12. Jada at the 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2017Source:Getty
This is probably one of my favorite looks I’ve ever seen on Jada. Not only is the hair and makeup flawless, her dress is sexy and on theme of the event.
13. Jada and her mother Adrienne Banfield-JonesSource:Getty
She gets it from her mama! Jada posed alongside her mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones an event by The Moms.
14. Jada at the Premiere Of Lionsgate’s “Angel Has Fallen”Source:Getty
She’s still got it! Red carpet swag in full effect. Jada wore a black crop top and matching skirt at the premiere Of Lionsgate’s “Angel Has Fallen” movie
15. Jada on the streets of NYCSource:Getty
If you haven’t noticed by now, there is no look Jada can’t conquer.