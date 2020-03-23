Happy Birthday, Ayesha Curry! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Lewks

If Ayesha Curry taught us anything at all, it’s that you can be a sexy, God-fearing woman who can confidently stand in her truth. During her years in the spotlight, she’s used her platform to speak her truth when it comes to self-esteem, being a wife to an NBA player, and motherhood.

With 3 children, a successful cookbook, and a cooking show where she serves as the host and executive producer, I’d say our girl has accomplished a lot. Be clear: She’s more than just Steph Curry’s wife and a mama, she’s a businesswoman with her eye on her own career too.

When it comes to fashion, Ayesha is comfortable with turning it up a few notches for the red carpet cameras. She alternates between showing a little leg and covering up in a way that still embodies sexy. Her overall style represents the everyday girl that likes to have fun with what she wears.

Today, 3/23, Ayesha Curry turns 31 years old. In honor of her birthday, we’re celebrating 10 times she gave us lewks.