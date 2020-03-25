Happy Birthday Aretha! Images Of The Beloved Queen Of Soul Over The Years

Nearly two years ago, we lost the beloved Aretha Franklin, who succumbed to her battle with advanced pancreatic cancer. She was 76-years-old.
Yet, no matter how many years have passed—and will continue to pass—she will always be the Queen of Soul. Her legacy will always be felt and remembered for generations to come.
Born in Memphis before relocating to Detroit, Franklin owned one of the most powerful voices and talents in music history. Her most notable hits included “Respect,” and “Natural Woman.” Franklin’s music has scored 77 Hot 100 chart slots, amounting to 18 Grammys. Franklin made history as the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.
Here, in 2015, as the New York Times noted, “she sang an unforgettable rendition of her own anthem of rebirth, ‘(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,’ in tribute to the song’s co-writer, Carole King, who was receiving the Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime achievement alongside Rita Moreno, Cicely Tyson and other luminaries.”
She SANG that song so good that then-president, Barack Obama, was even brought to tears.
YOU BETTER WERK ARETHA!!!
Today, March 25, would have been her 78th birthday, so we wanted to honor the iconic singer, again, by celebrating her life, impact and of course, her love for furs, with this series of pictures from over the years.
Take a look:
1. 2015Source:Getty
Aretha Franklin and Clive Davis walk the red carpet before the Kennedy Center Honors and before she got President Obama‘s eyes sweating.
2. 1969Source:Getty
In Newark, NJ at Symphony Hall, Aretha fixes her makeup backstage before a performance.
3. 1975Source:Getty
In New York City, Aretha Franklin attends 13th Annual Grammy Awards.
4. 2016Source:Getty
Aretha Franklin attends the 102nd White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.
5. 2015Source:Getty
Jennifer Hudson, who is playing the singer in the upcoming film biopic, and Aretha Franklin pose backstage at the hit musical ‘The Color Purple’ on Broadway in NYC.
6. 1968Source:Getty
Aretha Franklin plays piano as she performs onstage during the ‘Soul Together’ Concert at Madison Square Garden.
7. 1987Source:Getty
Aretha Franklin performs in her beloved city of Detroit, Michigan.
8. 1976Source:Getty
Aretha Franklin performs on the iconic hit show Soul Train.
9. 1969Source:Getty
Aretha during the recording session of the studio version of the song ‘The Weight.’
10. 1977Source:Getty
Aretha Franklin at her 35th Birthday Party held at the Crystal Room of the Beverly Hills Hotel .
11. 1983Source:Getty
Aretha Franklin posing with actress Melissa Manchester at the American Music Awards.
12. 1977Source:Getty
Aretha Franklin and Michael Jackson attend the 19th Annual Grammy Awards at the Hollywood Palladium in LA.
13. 1982Source:Getty
Aretha on stage, most likely delivering an amazing performance.
14. 2008Source:Getty
Aretha Franklin and BeBe Winans bring down the house a the 50th Grammy Awards.
15. 1973Source:Getty
Another Soul Train performance.
16. 1998Source:Getty
Aretha Franklin rehearses with the Blues Brothers 22 February at Radio City Music Hall in New York for the 40th Annual Grammy Awards.
17. 1968Source:Getty
Aretha Franklin in Montreux, Switzerland.
18. 2016Source:WENN
Sis and another fabulous fur coat make an appearance to the 2016 Kennedy Honors Event, Obama’s last one as president.
19. 2014Source:WENN
Aretha attends the New York premiere of Ava DuVernay’s Oscar-nominated film “Selma.”
20. 2014Source:WENN
The Queen graced the girls at the Billboard Women in Music Luncheon in lower Manhattan.
21. 2014Source:WENN
Aretha, in a pink fur, along with Clive Davis attend the 11th annual Keep A Child Alive’s Black Ball.
22. 2014Source:WENN
On her way to perform at ‘The David Letterman Show in NYC’
23. 2014Source:WENN
Sis at the 2014 BET Honors, where she was celebrated.