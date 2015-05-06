The Hangover Cure: Sure-Fire Ways To Make It Through The Struggle

1. Sunglasses & Advil, Last Night Was Mad Real Source:Getty If you’re struggling on the day after a holiday centered around drinking, then this is for you. Here’s a few hangover cures that will have you feeling like your old self in no time.

2. Make Water Your BAE You will need hydration. But you'll also need something more than water. Try coconut water, Gatorade or Pedialyte–yes, this has electrolytes in it and we need that to revive ourselves. If you're just doing water, throw in a pinch of salt.

3. A Major Breakfast You’ve got to get your stomach settled and food will help! Breakfast is the best way to replace the vitamins and minerals that your body will have lost as it worked hard to process the alcohol. Opt for B-rich whole grains like a piece of whole meal toast with a poached or scrambled egg, tomatoes and mushrooms and finish with a glass of orange juice.

4. Try Alka-Seltzer It’s been around forever and the sodium bicarbonate in it is what helps settle your stomach.

5. Pop An Advil Hey, these may or may actually work, but every time I take one during a hangover, I feel better after. Placebo? Probably, but it works! Pain relievers help relieve pain. Hangovers are pain. Boom.