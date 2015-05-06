Hangover
The Hangover Cure: Sure-Fire Ways To Make It Through The Struggle

Posted May 6, 2015

1. Sunglasses & Advil, Last Night Was Mad Real

People sleep on couch at party Source:Getty

If you’re struggling on the day after a holiday centered around drinking, then this is for you. Here’s a few hangover cures that will have you feeling like your old self in no time.

2. Make Water Your BAE

You will need hydration. But you’ll also need something more than water. Try coconut water, Gatorade or Pedialyte–yes, this has electrolytes in it and we need that to revive ourselves. If you’re just doing water, throw in a pinch of salt.

3. A Major Breakfast

You’ve got to get your stomach settled and food will help! Breakfast is the best way to replace the vitamins and minerals that your body will have lost as it worked hard to process the alcohol. Opt for B-rich whole grains like a piece of whole meal toast with a poached or scrambled egg, tomatoes and mushrooms and finish with a glass of orange juice.

4. Try Alka-Seltzer

It’s been around forever and the sodium bicarbonate in it is what helps settle your stomach.

5. Pop An Advil

Hey, these may or may actually work, but every time I take one during a hangover, I feel better after. Placebo? Probably, but it works! Pain relievers help relieve pain. Hangovers are pain. Boom.

6. Get Sleep

Call out. Turn your phone on silent. Whatever it takes, just get rest! Also, who doesn’t love a day off to laze around.

