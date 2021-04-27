Hair To Slay: Celeb Women Debut Bright Hair Colors For Spring

Spring is the perfect season to try out that lighter hair color you’ve bookmarked on social media. Switching it up in the hair department by experimenting with brighter hair colors is a sure way to uplift your everyday look.
While we typically wear our hair in protective styles, like braids and twists during the winter months to retain the moisture in our coils, the warmer weather allows for a variety of styles, cuts, lengths and colors. And if you just feel like leaving your real hair out of it, wigs also offer protection while allowing you to temporarily achieve any style without the long-term damages and upkeep.
This week, we saw celebs like Taraji P. Henson, Stefflon Don, Karrueche, and Lizzo all share their stylish new colored hair do’s on the ‘gram and bring in the season with fresh looks.
Keep scrolling to see their bright and colorful new dos.
1. Taraji P. Henson
Three days ago, Taraji P Henson blessed our Instagram feed by posting a picture in a lavender ombre side part wig by hair stylist Tym Wallace. The actress was serving as the body wave textured hair outlined her face. Hairstylist Wallace seamlessly blended pieces of pink, purple, and gray hair to achieve a natural look. The lace wig is versatile and can be styled in a middle, side, or free-flowing part.
2. Stefflon Don
Steffon Don participated in the #staticfreestylechallenge with producer Stadic on Tik Tok in a blue and green ombre beach wave wig. The rapper often styles her hair in different colors by Snobb studios. The look gave island gyal vibes as fans everywhere shared the video of the female rapper spitting bars in her Jamaican accent. We are all waiting to see what color she gets into next?
3. Karrueche
Actress Karrueche is usually seen rocking her natural black hair either straight or wavy. This spring the actress surprised all of us by posting an image of her in a voluminous blonde colored lace wig by hair stylist Arrogant Tae. The actress posed for her new jewelry brand Kae by Karrucheche in a side part with big curls brushed down her back and in a middle part, recreating the same look.
4. Lizzo
Lizzo took to Instagram a few days before her birthday to express how she changed her mood by doing some self-care. The American singer changed her natural hair color from black to chestnut brown. She styled her hair herself and did her makeup executing a flawless natural look. This is how good self-care looks.