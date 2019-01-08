Regina King, Golden Globes, Black actresses, Black Beauty, Instagram, If Beale Street Could Talk
Hail To The Queen! 20 Times Regina King Gave Us Life

Posted January 8, 2019

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

It’s no secret that Regina King is a force.

The director, actress, three-time Emmy winner and now Golden Globe winner is a force of beauty, a force of strength and a force to be reckoned with.

Here are 20 times the “If Beale Street Could Talk” star took our breath away and gave us our entire life.

1.

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

2.

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

#tiff2018 #IfBealeStreetCouldTalk

A post shared by Regina King (@iamreginaking) on

6.

The Paley Honors: Celebrating Women In Television Source:Getty

7.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @thewrap @jill.greenberg

A post shared by Regina King (@iamreginaking) on

8.

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

9.

10.

Vulture Awards Season Party Source:Getty

11.

68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

12.

Disney ABC Television Group Hosts TCA Summer Press Tour Source:Getty

13.

2016 ABFF Awards: A Celebration Of Hollywood - Backstage Source:Getty

14.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 03, 2016 Source:Getty

15.

16.

'American Crime' Premiere Event Source:Getty

17.

73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

18.

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

19.

View this post on Instagram

Back at ya

A post shared by Regina King (@iamreginaking) on

20.

