Hail To The Queen! 20 Times Regina King Gave Us Life

It’s no secret that Regina King is a force.
The director, actress, three-time Emmy winner and now Golden Globe winner is a force of beauty, a force of strength and a force to be reckoned with.
Here are 20 times the “If Beale Street Could Talk” star took our breath away and gave us our entire life.
1.Source:Getty
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.Source:Getty
7.
8.Source:Getty
9.
10.Source:Getty
11.Source:Getty
12.Source:Getty
13.Source:Getty
14.Source:Getty
15.
16.Source:Getty
17.Source:Getty
18.Source:Getty
19.
20.
More From HelloBeautiful