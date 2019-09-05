CLOSE
Marsai Martin
Fifteen and Fly! Marsai Martin Glowed In Neon Yellow At Her Bowling Birthday Party

Posted 4 hours ago

Marsai Martin 15th Birthday Party

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Marsai Martin is growing up right before our eyes.

She was once a mere 9-year-old on the debut season of Black-ish back in 2014 and now she’s a whole 15-years-old! And like the fab mogul in making that the Little executive producer is, she celebrated in style.

Over Labor Day weekend, Marsai had an amazing bowling birthday party at Lucky Strike LA with her nearest and dearest friends. Of course, the pintsized fashion icon was there in style. Rocking a neon, Muehleder dress and later a costume change (of the diva!), Marsai rocked it!

And with guests including Insecure’s Yvonne Orji, Oscar nominee Don Cheadle and Christina Milian, we know she had a blast.

Take a look:

1. Marsai Martin and Pal Skai Jackson

Marsai Martin 15th Birthday Party Source:Getty

The ladies are exuding happiness and joy right here!

2. Blow Out The Candles!

Marsai Martin 15th Birthday Party Source:Getty

3. Bridgid Coulter, Don Cheadle and Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin 15th Birthday Party Source:Getty

4. It’s Jenga Time!

Marsai Martin 15th Birthday Party Source:Getty

5. Rico Rodriguez and Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin 15th Birthday Party Source:Getty

6. Yvonne Orji Comes Through To Celebrate

Marsai Martin 15th Birthday Party Source:Getty

7. Violet Madison Nash, Christina Milian, Marsai Martin and Jeannie Mai

Marsai Martin 15th Birthday Party Source:Getty

8. Marsai Martin, Lala Milan and Maya Packer

Marsai Martin 15th Birthday Party Source:Getty

9. Say Cheese!

Marsai Martin 15th Birthday Party Source:Getty

10. It’s My Birthday!

Marsai Martin 15th Birthday Party Source:Getty
