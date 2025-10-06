Subscribe
7 Fabulous Birthday Dresses From Ellaé Lisqué’s Latest ‘The Birthday Collection’

Published on October 6, 2025

Ellaé Lisqué "Birthday Collection"

Source: Ellaé Lisqué “Birthday Collection”

Every birthday deserves a look that turns heads, and Ellaé Lisqué just delivered the ultimate lineup. In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the brand has unveiled “The Birthday Edit” collection, a refreshed take on its signature style of glamour. With 17 new designs, nine of which just recently dropped, this collection was made with your birthday in mind.

Fabulous Birthday Dresses

The debut at Ellaé Lisqué’s 10th Anniversary Fashion Show in September proved one thing: birthday style is not for the fashion faint of heart. Celebrity models and VIP guests saw the first glimpse of bold, feminine looks that balance sophistication with undeniable drama. Standout pieces among this collection include the Kalina Leopard Print Strapless Corset Dress for the daring, the Leona Charcoal Gray Sequin Turtleneck Dress for those who live to sparkle, and the Alwina Black Lace Feather Pantsuit for women rewriting the rules of birthday fashion.

9 Must-Have Pieces From Ellaé Lisqué's Latest "The Birthday Collection' Drop

Source: Courtesy of Ellaé Lisqué

Ellaé Lisqué Marks a Decade in Style with ‘The Birthday Edit’ Collection

For founder and CEO Maxie J., this moment is personal. What began in 2014 as a small online collection has blossomed into a powerhouse brand with a thriving e-commerce presence and a Los Angeles showroom. Her journey, marked by resilience, creativity, and global recognition (including Milan Fashion Week in 2018), is woven into every stitch of this collection.

But Ellaé Lisqué isn’t just about beautiful clothes; it’s about women. With a team that’s 99% women of color and a mission rooted in inclusivity, the brand creates designs meant to celebrate every curve, every milestone, and every moment. Socialites that have embraced the collection include Jessie & D’Lila Combs, Lakeyah, and Dreezy just to name a few. 

9 Must-Have Pieces From Ellaé Lisqué's Latest "The Birthday Collection' Drop

Source: Courtesy of Ellaé Lisqué

Celebrate Yourself with Ellaé Lisqué’s Latest Drop

So, if your birthday is coming up, consider this your sign: step into Ellaé Lisqué, claim the spotlight, and make your celebration unforgettable.

Jump in below to pick out your birthday dress from Ellaé Lisqué’s “The Birthday Edit” collection. Trust us, you can’t miss with any of these looks.

1. Kalina Coral Multi Sequin Pants

9 Must-Have Pieces From Ellaé Lisqué's Latest "The Birthday Collection' Drop Source:Courtesy of Ellaé Lisqué

This classic power suit got a sparkling remix with this tailored pink sequin set. It’s a seamless transition from boardroom to ballroom; a perfect collision of business, birthday, and glamour.

Shop Now

2. Kalina Leopard Print Strapless Corset Dress

9 Must-Have Pieces From Ellaé Lisqué's Latest "The Birthday Collection' Drop Source:Courtesy of Ellaé Lisqué

This sassy corset dress, with a sculpted sweetheart neckline and thigh-high slit, screams, “she’s not of this fashion world; she’s ahead of it.”

Shop Now

3. Alwina Black Lace Feather Pantsuit

9 Must-Have Pieces From Ellaé Lisqué's Latest "The Birthday Collection' Drop Source:Courtesy of Ellaé Lisqué

This lace suit with feathered trim strikes a balance between softness and edge. It’s a timeless silhouette with modern sensuality; perfect for a birthday rendezvous. 

Shop Now

4. Leona Charcoal Gray Sequin Turtle Neck Dress

9 Must-Have Pieces From Ellaé Lisqué's Latest "The Birthday Collection' Drop Source:Courtesy of Ellaé Lisqué

A black sequined mini with a luxe cape transforms sparkle into a statement of authority. This look is all for dominating the nightlife on your b-day.

Shop Now

5. Eliana Silver Gray Metallic Cutout Gown

9 Must-Have Pieces From Ellaé Lisqué's Latest "The Birthday Collection' Drop Source:Courtesy of Ellaé Lisqué

This metallic gown, complete with sculpted gloves and a daring cutout, embodies pure Afrofuturist royalty; perfect for the birthday queen who demands all attention be on her. 

Shop Now

 

6. Claudia Black Lace Midi Dress

9 Must-Have Pieces From Ellaé Lisqué's Latest "The Birthday Collection' Drop Source:Courtesy of Ellaé Lisqué

Sheer sleeves and a dramatic slit command attention in this all-black look. Elegant, mysterious, and impossible to ignore at any birthday shindig. 

Shop Now

7. Kalina Coral Multi Strapless Corset Dress

9 Must-Have Pieces From Ellaé Lisqué's Latest "The Birthday Collection' Drop Source:Courtesy of Ellaé Lisqué

A daring plunge neckline meets a thigh-high slit in this sequin dress, paired with a matching jacket. This look is all about feminine fire and unshakable birthday confidence wrapped in radiant pink.

Shop Now

