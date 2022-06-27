diddy , Mary J. Blige , most recent
Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Yung Miami And More Live It Up At BET Awards After Party

Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrate BET Lifetime Achievement At After Party Powered By Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka And DeLeon Tequila

After the BET Awards was the after party and all of our favorite celebs were out and about celebrating the big night! One of the hottest after parties of the evening was none other than Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lavish affair as the rapper and producer celebrated his lifetime achievement award all night long.

Among those in attendance were Mary J. Blige, Bobby Brown, Ray J, Brandy, Lil Kim, and of course Diddy’s new boo, Yung Miami. Everyone was in their most fly attire, rocking their very best hairstyles and accessories, and were all smiles while celebrating Diddy’s big night! Take a look at all of the fly and fabulous looks from Diddy’s big BET Awards after party!

1. Tiffany Haddish, Russell Simmons, Ne-Yo, Babyface and Jo Koy

Tiffany Haddish, Russell Simmons, Ne-Yo, Babyface and Jo Koy posed for a selfie at Diddy’s lavish after party. 

2. Bobby Brown and Diddy

Bobby Brown and Diddy pose for a picture at the star-studded event. 

3. Mary J. Blige and Bobby Brown

Mary J. Blige and Bobby Brown were all smiles at the event. 

4. Ray J and Brandy

Our favorite brother-sister duo Ray J and Brandy were all smiles and hugged up for Diddy’s event. 

5. Lil’ Kim and Diddy

Lil’ Kim posed alongside Diddy after killing it on stage at the BET Awards during Diddy’s tribute performance. 

6. Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith

Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith looked fabulous at the event.

7. Russell Simmons, Ne-Yo and Babyface

Russell Simmons, Ne-Yo and Babyface pose for a selfie at the lavish affair. 

8. Cynthia Erivo and Billy Porter

Cynthia Erivo and Billy Porter gave us glam at the star-studded occasion. 

9. Justin Dior Combs and King Combs

Of course, Diddy’s sons, Justin Dior Combs and Christian Combs were in attendance to celebrate their father’s big night. 

10. Chris Brown

Chris Brown looked dapper at the star studded event. 

11. Karrueche Tran

Karrueche Tran stole the show in this sexy cut out dress at the lavish event. 

12. Tyga

Tyga made in appearence in this fashionable all black look. 

