Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Yung Miami And More Live It Up At BET Awards After Party

After the BET Awards was the after party and all of our favorite celebs were out and about celebrating the big night! One of the hottest after parties of the evening was none other than Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lavish affair as the rapper and producer celebrated his lifetime achievement award all night long.

Among those in attendance were Mary J. Blige, Bobby Brown, Ray J, Brandy, Lil Kim, and of course Diddy’s new boo, Yung Miami. Everyone was in their most fly attire, rocking their very best hairstyles and accessories, and were all smiles while celebrating Diddy’s big night! Take a look at all of the fly and fabulous looks from Diddy’s big BET Awards after party!