Danielle Brooks’ Baby Bump Is Growing On New Netflix Show ‘A Little Bit Pregnant’

Danielle Brooks have another big announcement.

“This is all you need to know: Netflix Family YouTube series A Little Bit Pregnant,” the 30-year-old actress said, while raising her shirt up to reveal her growing belly.

“Actually, I’m a lotta bit pregnant,” the Tony-nominee joked.

According to PEOPLE, the upcoming four-part series, which will be available on Netflix’s main YouTube channel as well as all Netflix Family social media channels, will follow Brooks’ pregnancy journey and answer some pressing questions that a lot of expecting parents have.

“Doulas, midwives, experts — I’m gonna be talking to them all. First up: my baby shower,” Brooks added.

Take a look:

In addition, Danielle gives us a peek inside her baby shower and even will reveal the gender of her baby in the series.

The show drops in November.

As we previously reported, on July 3 the OITNB star announced via social media that she was pregnant with her first child!

“So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant! @Clearblue#ClearblueConfirmed#clearbluepartner,” the Tony nominee captioned with a pic of her holding her positive pregnant test.

And since her big news and announcement of her new show, she has been sporting that growing belly on the red carpet and beyond, giving us all the mother-to-be glow!

Take a scroll of her owning her baby bump!