Da Brat Shows Her Love & Support For Jussie Smollett [PHOTOS]

Posted June 10, 2018

Da Brat Shows Her Love & Support For Jussie Smollett [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: Jussie Smollett and rapper DaBrat backstage during the ‘Sum of My Music’ tour at The Masquerade on May 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: TV personality/singer Kandi Burruss of Xscape and rapper Da Brat backstage during the ‘Sum of My Music’ tour at The Masquerade on May 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: Jussie Smollett and rapper DaBrat backstage during the ‘Sum of My Music’ tour at The Masquerade on May 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: (L-R) Riley Burruss, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Jussie Smollett, and Dabrat pose backstage during Jussie Smollett’s ‘Sum of My Music’ tour at The Masquerade on May 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: Jussie Smollett and rapper DaBrat backstage during the ‘Sum of My Music’ tour at The Masquerade on May 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: Rapper DaBrat and Cynthia Bailey backstage during ‘Sum of My Music’ tour at The Masquerade on May 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: Jussie Smollett and Cynthia Bailey backstage during the ‘Sum of My Music’ tour at The Masquerade on May 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: TV personality/singer Kandi Burruss and rapper Da Brat backstage during the ‘Sum of My Music’ tour at The Masquerade on May 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,usa,topix,bestof,waist up,music,rapper,concert,singer,two people,reality tv,georgia – us state,kandi burruss,backstage,tv personality,popular music tour,pop musician,pop music,da brat,the real housewives […]

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: Singer Jussie Smollett performs onstage during his ‘Sum of My Music’ tour at The Masquerade on May 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was processed using digital filters) Singer Jussie Smollett performs onstage during his ‘Sum of My Music’ tour at The Masquerade on May 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: Singer Jussie Smollett performs onstage during his ‘Sum of My Music’ tour at The Masquerade on May 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

