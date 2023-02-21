Da Brat Announces Pregnancy

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

Congratulations are in order. Rapper Da Brat is pregnant at 48! The Dish Nation host and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart are expecting their first child together. Da Brat exclusively announced the news via People.

“It’s been quite a journey,” Da Brat told the publication. “There’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40,” she added. She also posted her bump on Instagram with the caption, “Blessed all 2023.”

The couple wed on 2/2/2022, and the journey to motherhood started shortly after. Da Brat is the stepmother of Jesseca’s 3 children from a previous relationship, but never imaged she’d have her own child.

“I never thought I was going to have kids,” she said “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

It was a mutual decision for Da brat to carry their child after Jessece suffered complications during the egg retrieval process and a miscarriage.

“I had never been so excited about something that I didn’t even know I wanted,” says Da Brat. “I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me.”

Fortunately, the couple still had some eggs left and with an anonymous donor, described as an “an eager entrepreneur.”

