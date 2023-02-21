Subscribe
Da Brat Announces Pregnancy

Da Brat pregnant

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

Congratulations are in order. Rapper Da Brat is pregnant at 48! The Dish Nation host and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart are expecting their first child together. Da Brat exclusively announced the news via People.

“It’s been quite a journey,” Da Brat told the publication. “There’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40,” she added. She also posted her bump on Instagram with the caption, “Blessed all 2023.”

The couple wed on 2/2/2022, and the journey to motherhood started shortly after. Da Brat is the stepmother of Jesseca’s 3 children from a previous relationship, but never imaged she’d have her own child.

“I never thought I was going to have kids,” she said “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

It was a mutual decision for Da brat to carry their child after Jessece suffered complications during the egg retrieval process and a miscarriage.

“I had never been so excited about something that I didn’t even know I wanted,” says Da Brat. “I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me.”

Fortunately, the couple still had some eggs left and with an anonymous donor, described as an “an eager entrepreneur.”

Read the full interview, here.

Keep scrolling for more pics of Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart.

 

1. “Brat Loves Judy” Season Two Premiere

"Brat Loves Judy" Season Two Premiere Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA- JUNE 09: Da Brat and Jessica “Judy” Dupart attend “Brat Loves Judy” Season Two Premiere at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta on June 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

2. “Single Not Searching” Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

"Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 01: Jessica “Judy” Dupart and DaBrat attend the premiere of “Single Not Searching” hosted by Lisa Raye at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta on September 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

3. AMC Networks Summit 2022

AMC Networks Summit 2022 Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Da Brat (L) and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart attend AMC Networks Summit 2022 at 74Wythe on September 28, 2022 in New York City. 

4. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Screening

"I Wanna Dance With Somebody" Screening Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 14: DaBrat and Jesseca Dupart attend the Atlanta screening of “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” at Regal Atlantic Station on December 14, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

5. Da Brat x Judy Meet And Greet

Da Brat x Judy Meet And Greet Source:Getty

DECATUR, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 18: Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart attend Da Brat x Judy Meet and Greet at Walmart Supercenter on February 18, 2023 in Decatur, Georgia. 

