tia mowry

Cuteness Overload: Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s Baby Girl Cairo Is Adorable

Posted January 10, 2019

18th Annual Mattel Party On The Pier

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s baby girl Cairo is one of the most adorable babies on Instagram. From the moment she was born, the beloved couple have been keeping us updating as she grows up before their eyes. Their family of four are #familygoals and little Cairo has our wombs jumping.

Tia has been open about her struggles after giving birth to Cairo. At two weeks postpartum, Tia revealed her post-pregnancy body while simultaneously shedding light on the false expectations society places on a woman after giving birth. The post received over 500K likes and countless comments from women grateful for her honesty.

“If you’re trying to get back into that whole snap back, let’s be honest, that means you are spending loads of time at the gym,” she told us in a 2018 interview. “I’m breastfeeding so I have to eat a certain amount of calories a day. It’s about adhering to my baby and being there for her. I wanted to be that example. I wanted to let women know that it’s OK, you don’t have to suffer in silence. You don’t have to look down on yourself. If anything, you need to be celebrated.”

Check out Tia’s family of four when you keep scrolling.

1.

View this post on Instagram

Take us back! 🌈 #Hawaii #tbt

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

My loves @tiamowryquickfix 💕

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

Aloha 🌈

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

#merrychristmas from my little elves :) 🎄

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

Hey girl hey :) 🌸 #cairo 🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

Mommy and Me 💕 #aloha 🌈

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

Aloha!!!!! 🌸🌺

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

Daddy kissing the unicorn 🦄

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Monday 🎀 #cairo

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

15.

16.

17.

View this post on Instagram

💕🎀 #cairo

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

18.

19.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Monday 🎀 #cairo

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

20.

21.

22.

23.

View this post on Instagram

This one says #happythanksgivng 🍁🍂 #cairo

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

24.

More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
25 items Trending 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Blue Ivy’s Long & Luxurious Mane Snatches The Edges Off Her Bald-Headed Haters
18 itemsBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The Gif You Didn’t Know You Needed
13 items'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Water Sign
Kelly Rowland
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys Knight In BET’s ‘American Soul’
5 itemsCelebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 6, 2018
5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus
Senior African American woman at the park
Meet The 86-Year-Old Grandma Who Lost 120 Pounds Working Out In Her Living Room
McDonald's Bacon Hour
You Can Put Bacon On Any Menu Item For Free During McDonald’s Bacon Hour!
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji Interrupts Her Friend’s Wedding In This EXCLUSIVE ‘What Men Want’ Clip
WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays
Despite Being A Sexual Assault Victim, Lil’ Mo Is Still Defending R. Kelly: ‘I’m Not Muting Sh*t’
Empty Beds In Hospital Room
Male Nurse Who Impregnated Woman In Vegetative State Arrested
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30, 2015: California Attorney General Kamala Harris speaks at Aker
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That Kamala Harris Prove She Was Born In The U.S
25 items Trending 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Huh? Gina Rodriguez Says She Isn’t Anti-Black, Her Dad Has ‘Dark Skin’
30 items Trending CNN Heroes Gala 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals
No Sis, No! Taraji Wants To Know Why R. Kelly Is Muted, But Harvey Weinstein Isn’t
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition
Tamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Break Down Their Beef On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’
20 items Trending Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Inside
White Conservative Writer Slut-Shames Cardi B, Black Twitter Dog Walks Her
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Jackie Christie Debuts Bald New Look
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close