Red Carpet Rundown: Looks We Love From The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

The 2024 award season is well underway, with the hottest celebrities gracing the red carpet, attending events, and winning awards and accolades across the stage. Some of our favorite Black Hollywood “it girls” are out and about, slaying with each event and showing their inner beauty and Black girl magic.
And, we are here for all of their sparkle, glitz, and glam.
The weekend’s most recent stop of the awards marathon is the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards. A stepping stone toward the upcoming Academy Awards, the Critics Choice Awards was held on January 14.
Several of the Black Hollywood starlets we are watching attended the swanky event. Celebrities spotted include Sheryl Lee Ralph, Angela Bassett, Ariana DeBose, Quinta Brunson, Oprah, Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino, Erika Alexander, and Tracee Ellis Ross.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins ‘Best Supporting Actress’ and HB’s ‘Best Dressed’
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who won the award for Best Supporting Actress wearing a black velvet Jovana Louis gown, was one of the night’s biggest winners. The Holdovers star has been racking up awards over the past few weeks, further cementing her front-runner status in the industry race toward the Oscars.
Da’Vine’s look screamed “award-winning” from head to toe. The actress complimented her velvet dress with a surprising blonde wig hair transformation and a makeup look that her artist, Sheika Daley, described as “soft Hollywood glamour.” Giving the new blonde bombshell a “soft contour and a beautiful peachy glow,” Sheika used Lancome products for Da’Vine’s look.
The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri was another of the night’s top winners, giving a look on the red carpet. The “Best Actress in a Comedy Series” awardee wore a vintage menswear cream suit from The Row.
Red Carpet Rundown: Looks We Love From The 29th Critics Choice Awards
When it comes to trends, black, cream, and white were the colors of choice for the evening. There were some notes of brightness and risk-taking, however, worn by Aja Naomi King, Erika Alexander, and Janelle James. Danielle Brooks and her stylist, Jennifer Austin, went all the way off with their whimsy, dramatic red carpet moment. While Oprah reminded us that it is still “The Color Purple” season.
As we continue to keep track of front runners and style makers, see our gallery below.
Congratulations to all the night’s winners!
1. Da’Vine Joy RandolphSource:Getty
Best Supporting Actress winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph gave the girlies drama on the carpet. Surprising many with her new blonde ambition, Da’Vine wore a fitted trumpet-style gown with shoulder and sexy bust detailing. We love the fabric texture play and drama.
2. Fantasia BarrinoSource:Getty
Another carpet, another time for our style inspiration, Fantasia Barrino, to slay. Styled by Daniel Hawkins, Fantasia brings drama, ethereal realness, and glamour to the red carpet in her white sleeveless gown with couture-structured bodice and over-the-top feather duster. Fantasia’s gown is from Paris designer ALIN LE’ KAL.
3. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross attended the 29th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, giving us quintessential Diana vibes. With her curls blowing in the wind, reminding us of her ‘Dreamgirl’ heritage, Tracee donned an off-the-shoulder side strap black gown with scalloped details throughout the bodice and bottom of the dress. The blackish star kept her neckline open look, accessorizing with only gold earrings and bangles.
4. Danielle BrooksSource:Getty
Danielle Brooks made the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, her runway wearing a playful yet dramatic pink gown. With its tulle and layers of volume, Danielle’s dress took up space and put onlookers on notice. The top of the glamorous gown was adorned with thin black straps and a black bow. Danielle wore her hair slicked back with swooped baby hairs in a flipped chin-length style. Danielle captioned her look as “Babydoll status.”
5. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
Taraji P. Henson gave us sultry and sophisticated on the red carpet. Rocking her hair in a shoulder-length bob with wispy bangs, she wore a white fitted Boss gown with a high side slit. Taraji’s body is bodying!
6. Sheryl Lee RalphSource:Getty
Sheryl Lee Ralph dazzled on the red carpet wearing a cream wide-strap gown from Black cocktail dress designer CD Greene. Her stunning dress included a tight bodycon fit, maxi-length, and crystals. Sheryl complemented her look with a chin-length bob styled with an ’80s style dramatic bang and tight flips.
7. Angela BassettSource:Getty
Angela Bassett arrived at the Critics Choice Awards looking like a queen. Standing tall on strappy platforms, the new honorary Oscar winner wore a black fitted maxi gown with a high slit, V-neck, and silver details.
8. Aja Naomi KingSource:Getty
Aja Naomi King was beautiful and bright on the red carpet as one of the only starlets in a bold color. The actress donned a pink trumpet-style dress with bow details at the bust and waist. She complemented her look with a sleek genie-style ponytail and gold jewelry.
9. Janelle JamesSource:Getty
Janelle James was one of our ‘Best Dressed’ of the night, taking the classic black and white colors to another level. Styled by KJ Moody, the Abbott Elementary star wore a custom dress from Valdrin Sahiti with sheer panels, gloves, and structured shoulders. Her hair was ‘bobbin’ in a chic chin-length style.
10. Erika AlexanderSource:Getty
All hail the queen! Erika Alexander definitely gave fans queen vibes with her regal halo braided crown at the 29th Critics’ Choice Awards. She complimented her royal hair look with a multicolored floral satin gown.
11. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson is in sheer bliss. She wears a Georges Hobeika dress and Nicole Rose jewelry on the red carpet. Her black gown is sheer, covered in floral, and tastefully on trend.
12. Ayo EdebiriSource:Getty
Critics Choice Award-winning actress Ayo Edebiri arrived at the event looking cool and retro. She chose a cream vintage white menswear suit that screams ‘Miami Vice’ ’80s vibes. She complimented her fabulous suit with small circle shades and a bob.
