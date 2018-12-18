Alana Mayo , Black Lesbians , couples we love

#CouplesWeLove: Lena Waithe And Alana Mayo Are On Their Way To Jumping The Broom

Posted December 18, 2018

1. I Do, My Love

2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe is out there living her best life—with her fiancée, film production executive Alana Mayo, right by her side. The power couple go engaged last Thanksgiving and plan to keep their nuptials as low-key and stress-free as possible. In March, Waithe told PEOPLE that they are keeping their wedding “super small, crazy small…it’s almost like an excuse to have fun with our friends.” Aww…Here’s a walk down memory lane of their beautiful #BlackLove over the years.

The Trevor Project TrevorLIVE NYC 2018 - Show Source:Getty

2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards Source:Getty

View this post on Instagram

Me and her. #Hamilton #SheGotThisBraceCauseSheOld

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

View this post on Instagram

Vegas baby.

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

View this post on Instagram

Candid. 📸: @rick.pics Filter? Nah.

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

View this post on Instagram

😘

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

View this post on Instagram

📸: @iamderay

A post shared by Alana Mayo (@alanaoyam) on

View this post on Instagram

surprise(d)! co-conspirators not pictured.

A post shared by Alana Mayo (@alanaoyam) on

View this post on Instagram

decided to just embrace this tourist thing.

A post shared by Alana Mayo (@alanaoyam) on

View this post on Instagram

33. HBD my love!! 📷: @rick.pics

A post shared by Alana Mayo (@alanaoyam) on

View this post on Instagram

celebrating #angelatthealter

A post shared by Alana Mayo (@alanaoyam) on

View this post on Instagram

🙌🏾

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

