Tahiry Flaunts Her Tresses + More Celebs Who’ve Embraced Their Real Hair

1. Jessica White Source:Steve Granitz/Getty Images Who knew Jessica White had all these luxurious curls underneath her weave!

2. Solange Source:Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Remember when Solange did the big chop? Look how far her hair come.

3. Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Cindy Ord/Getty Images Embracing her natural hair since day 1.

4. Teyonah Parris Source:Jason LaVeris/Getty Images This “Mad Men” star is proud of her natural tresses.

5. Keke Palmar Source:Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Keke Palmer maintains her hair length by getting her ends trimmed regularly.

6. Viola Davis Source:JB Lacroix/Getty Images Viola Davis shocked the world when she debuted her natural hair on the red carpet of the 2010 Academy Awards and we must say, she’s never looked better!

7. Janelle Monae Source:Andrew Toth/Getty Images The only Android rocking a pompadour.