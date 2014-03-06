Tahiry Flaunts Her Tresses + More Celebs Who’ve Embraced Their Real Hair

1. Jessica WhiteSource:Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Who knew Jessica White had all these luxurious curls underneath her weave!
2. SolangeSource:Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Remember when Solange did the big chop? Look how far her hair come.
3. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Embracing her natural hair since day 1.
4. Teyonah ParrisSource:Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
This “Mad Men” star is proud of her natural tresses.
5. Keke PalmarSource:Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Keke Palmer maintains her hair length by getting her ends trimmed regularly.
6. Viola DavisSource:JB Lacroix/Getty Images
Viola Davis shocked the world when she debuted her natural hair on the red carpet of the 2010 Academy Awards and we must say, she’s never looked better!
7. Janelle MonaeSource:Andrew Toth/Getty Images
The only Android rocking a pompadour.
8. Jill ScottSource:Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
Jilly from Philly graced Essence Magazine with her natural cut.
