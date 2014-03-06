Tahiry Flaunts Her Tresses + More Celebs Who’ve Embraced Their Real Hair

Amber Riley , Kely Rowland , nicki minaj
Posted March 6, 2014

1. Jessica White

Jessica White Source:Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Who knew Jessica White had all these luxurious curls underneath her weave!

2. Solange

Solange Source:Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Remember when Solange did the big chop? Look how far her hair come.

3. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Embracing her natural hair since day 1.

4. Teyonah Parris

Teyonah Parris Source:Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

This “Mad Men” star is proud of her natural tresses.

5. Keke Palmar

Keke Palmar Source:Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Keke Palmer maintains her hair length by getting her ends trimmed regularly.

6. Viola Davis

Viola Davis Source:JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Viola Davis shocked the world when she debuted her natural hair on the red carpet of the 2010 Academy Awards and we must say, she’s never looked better!

7. Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae Source:Andrew Toth/Getty Images

The only Android rocking a pompadour.

8. Jill Scott

Jill Scott Source:Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Jilly from Philly graced Essence Magazine with her natural cut.

