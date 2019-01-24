Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Water Sign

Posted 9 hours ago

Aquarius, the 11th astrological sign, are known for traits such as intelligence, being inventive, reformative, friendly and very involved in humanitarian duties. Ruled by planet Uranus,  those who identify as the water bearer sign tend to be quiet and shy or boisterous, eccentric, and energetic. However, both are deep thinkers with a love of helping others.

Take a look at these famous Aquarians…

1. Oprah Winfrey

2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals Source:Getty

January 29th

2. J. Cole

2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 2 Source:Getty

January 28th

3. Lil Jon

Pencils Of Promise 2018 Gala Source:Getty

January 27th

4. Alicia Keys

2015 'Keep A Child Alive' Black Ball Source:Getty

January 25th

5. Kenya Moore

'Unnecessary Trouble ' Video Debut Party Source:Getty

January 24th

6. Langston Hughes

Portrait Of Langston Hughes Source:Getty

February 1st,

7. Rosa Parks

Portrait of Rosa Park, who organized the boycott of buses in Montgomery, Alabama, 1955, 20th century, United States, New York, Schomburg Center. Source:Getty

8. Bobby Brown

Eighth Annual Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

February 5th

9. Chris Rock

US-OSCARS-SHOW Source:Getty

February 7th

10. Gary Coleman

Gary Coleman Source:Getty

February 8th

11. Arsenio Hall

BET Honors Awards 2016 - Show Source:Getty

February 12th

12. Ice T

Ice T Source:Getty

February 12th

13. Michael Jordan

10th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational Celebrity Dinner In BESO At Crystals At CityCenter In Las Vegas Source:Getty

February 17th

