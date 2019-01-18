Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Capricorns

It’s Capricorn season y’all!
As the last sign of the zodiac, Capricorn’s are practical, ambitious and wise. They’re ruled by the planet Saturn and are represented by sea goat, a mythological creature with the body of a goat and tail of a fish, according to Allure.com.
Their ambition fuels their desire for success, making them the perfect signs to reach A-list status.
Check out these famous Capricorns when you keep clicking.
1. John LegendSource:Getty
December 28
2. Taye DiggsSource:Getty
January 2
3. LeBron JamesSource:Getty
December 30
4. Morris ChestnutSource:Getty
January 1
5. Cuba Gooding Jr.Source:Getty
January 2
6. Jill Marie JonesSource:Getty
January 4
7. John SingletonSource:Getty
January 6
8. Blue IvySource:Getty
January 7
9. Omari HardwickSource:Getty
January 9
10. Sean PaulSource:Getty
January 9
11. Mary J. BligeSource:Getty
January 11
12. Kim ColesSource:Getty
January 11
13. Shonda RhimesSource:Getty
January 13
14. LL Cool JSource:Getty
January 14
15. Debbie AllenSource:Getty
January 16
16. Sade Adu
January 16
17. AaliyahSource:Getty
January 16
18. Former First Lady Michelle ObamaSource:Getty
January 17
19. Betty WhiteSource:Getty
January 17
20. Jim CareySource:Getty
January 17
21. James Earl JonesSource:Getty
January 17
22. Ray JSource:Getty
January 17
23. Indya MooreSource:Getty
January 18
24. MJ RodriguezSource:Getty
January 7
