Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Capricorns

Posted January 18, 2019

It’s Capricorn season y’all!

As the last sign of the zodiac, Capricorn’s are practical, ambitious and wise. They’re ruled by the planet Saturn and are represented by sea goat, a mythological creature with the body of a goat and tail of a fish, according to Allure.com.

Their ambition fuels their desire for success, making them the perfect signs to reach A-list status.

Check out these famous Capricorns when you keep clicking.

1. John Legend

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6 Source:Getty

December 28

2. Taye Diggs

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 9, 2018 Source:Getty

January 2

3. LeBron James

2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven Source:Getty

December 30

4. Morris Chestnut

NBCUniversal Upfront Events - Season 2018 Source:Getty

January 1

5. Cuba Gooding Jr.

Cuba Gooding Jr. attends the 'Stan & Ollie' New York... Source:Getty

January 2

6. Jill Marie Jones

Jill Marie Jones Source:Getty

 January 4

7. John Singleton

68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

January 6

8. Blue Ivy

Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty

January 7

9. Omari Hardwick

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 29, 2018 Source:Getty

January 9

10. Sean Paul

MTV Europe Music Awards Source:Getty

January 9

11. Mary J. Blige

Versace Fall 2019 - Arrivals Source:Getty

January 11

12. Kim Coles

2014 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

January 11

13. Shonda Rhimes

Fergie, First Lady of Los Angeles Amy Elaine Wakeland & Barneys New York Host Dinner to Welcome Cindi Leive & Glamour's 2016 Women of the Year to the West Coast Source:Getty

January 13

14. LL Cool J

34th Annual Grammy Awards Source:Getty

January 14

15. Debbie Allen

Black Girls Rock! 2016 - Show Source:Getty

January 16

16. Sade Adu

View this post on Instagram

#sade #TheUltimateCollection 2011.

A post shared by Sade (@sade) on

January 16

17. Aaliyah

KMEL Summer Jam 1997 - Concord CA Source:Getty

January 16

18. Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San Jose Source:Getty

January 17

19. Betty White

St. Jude Children's Hospital Source:Getty

January 17

20. Jim Carey

InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 - Arrivals Source:Getty

January 17

21. James Earl Jones

James Earl Jones Poses With Bust Source:Getty

January 17

22. Ray J

9/22/05. 2005 VH1 Hip Hop Honors Source:Getty

January 17

23. Indya Moore

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

January 18

24. MJ Rodriguez

The Trevor Project's 2018 TrevorLIVE LA Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

January 7

