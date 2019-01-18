Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Capricorns

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

It’s Capricorn season y’all!

As the last sign of the zodiac, Capricorn’s are practical, ambitious and wise. They’re ruled by the planet Saturn and are represented by sea goat, a mythological creature with the body of a goat and tail of a fish, according to Allure.com.

Their ambition fuels their desire for success, making them the perfect signs to reach A-list status.

Check out these famous Capricorns when you keep clicking.