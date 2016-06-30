Celebrities in Need of Anger Management was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Memphitz

2. K. Michelle If you’ve seen her on an episode on ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ then…enough said.

3. Joseline Hernandez ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’…that’s all.

4. Wale The DMV rapper is no stranger to controversy, especially regarding how well received his music is. He’s been very vocal on social media and has often deleted tweets after his many infamous rants.

5. Keyshia Cole Keyshia has taken to social media a number of times expressing her disappointment over her estranged husband allegedly cheating.

6. Solange A furious Solange went a little crazy on her brother-in-law, Jay Z, earlier this month and started pounding on him until Jay’s body guard peeled her off him.

7. Columbus Short Short got really angry and sucker punched a guy at a bar earlier this year for apparently mouthing off. In 2010, he was playing some b-ball at a gym and got into an argument with another player. Short punched the guy in the face and knocked some teeth out.

8. Rihanna RiRi went off on a British journalist for calling her a poor role model to young girls. Rihanna posted a pic of a purse she received from a fashion designer and one of her fans made the mistake of commenting. To incur RiRi’s wrath is to suffer it!

9. Katt Williams Katt allegedly attack his personal assistant and she claims she had to go to the hospital. He also went off on a heckler during one of his comedy routines. Katt was also accused of pulling out a gun on comedian Faizon Love in front of the Supper Club in Hollywood.

10. Serena Williams Serena has a bit of a temper on the tennis court. She has been fined on several occasions for going off on a judge during a tennis tournament. She appears to leave her temper on the court though.

11. Chad Johnson Johnson said he gladly enrolled in anger management classes after head-butting his lovely bride, Evelyn Lozada. He freely admitted that he had issues with keeping his temper under control.

12. Jessica White Model Jessica White was arrested on suspicion of assault in 2010 in New York City. The Sports Illustrated model was charged with a misdemeanor assault charge after repeatedly punching a woman who wanted the same taxi as her.

13. Porsha Stewart Porsha made her fighting debut on national television after being taunted by Kenya Moore. Maybe Porsha should turn to meditation rather than anger management.

14. Jim Jones Rapper Jim Jones was accused of crashing his car into another vehicle and then he beat up the other driver. He was ordered to attend ten weeks of anger management classes.