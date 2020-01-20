Celebrities Gave Serious Lewks At The Screen Actors Guild Awards

Awards season is in full swing! This time around, all of the fashionable stars gathered around to celebrate their amazing performances in television and film. The Screen Actors Guild Awards had some noteworthy honorees. Lupita Nyong’o, Cynthia Erivo, and Jennifer Lopez were all up for awards which means they definitely brought their A-game to the red carpet.
Per usual, the stars did not disappoint. There was an overwhelming theme of bright, bold colors. From neon pinks to summery yellows, the celebrities took vibrancy to another level. On the contrary, some starlets opted for black and white monochrome looks. Somewhere in the middle was a beautiful blend of pastel gowns that screamed Spring.
In case you missed all the fabulousness that was the Screen Actors Guild red carpet, here’s a roundup of the best looks and hottest red carpet trends.
1. CYNTHIA ERIVO AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Cynthia Erivo absolutely dazzled at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a custom Schiaparelli neon pink and red gown.
2. LOGAN BROWNING AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Logan Browning looked angelic in a pastel custom Jason Wu gown at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
3. LUPITA NYONG’O AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Lupita Nyong’o dazzled in a black and white floral Louis Vuitton dress at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
4. PRIAH FERGUSON AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Priah Ferguson looked amazing the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a beautiful yellow, strapless, tiered gown.
5. DANAI GURIRA AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Danai Gurira showed us what perfection looks like. The actress wore a neon pink, curve-hugging gown at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
6. ZOE KRAVITZ AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Zoë Kravitz showed off her simple, elegant style at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a peach Oscar de la Renta gown.
7. SAMIRA WILEY AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Samira Wiley attended the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in navy blue, single-shoulder, ruffled gown.
8. LOLA OGUNNAIKE AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Lola Ogunnaike looked radiant in a black and white Rasario gown at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
9. ASHLEIGH LATHROP AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Ashleigh LaThrop gave a classic look at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
10. JENNIFER LOPEZ AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Jennifer Lopez killed it in a Georges Shobeika gown at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
11. STORM REID AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Storm Reid gave us spring vibes at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a floral Giambattista Valli cocktail dress.
12. ZURI HALL AT THE 26TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Zuri Hall was a complete vision at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. She wore an emerald green sequin and feathered gown.