These Stylish Celebs Are Giving Us Chocolate On Chocolate Drip

Summer is around the corner, which means it’s time to swap out your dark colored clothing for neutral and bright tones. This season, replace that little black dress with a little brown dress instead.
According to L’officiel USA, “brown is the new black of 2021 fashion.” Shades of melanin been on trend but we’ll let y’all finish.
We first saw this trend at the Kanye West x Adidas Fall 2015 collection where the models wore earth tones like tan, caramel, and chocolate brown. As the weather gets warmer, brown is also a great color to keep your body temperature cool in comparison to darker shades of blue, and greys.
Soon, brands like Versace, Undercover and Theophilio incorporated earth tones into their fall 2021 collections. So it makes sense our favorite celebrity women are getting in on the chocolate on chocolate trend.
Check out Teyana Taylor, Lizzo, Reginae Carter and more in their fab chocolate on chocolate fits!
1. Lizzo
To celebrate her Birthday, Lizzo wore a custom brown fitted dress by Dolce & Gabbana, styled by Brett Alan Nelson. She paired the outfit with jewelry from House of Emmanuele.
2. Winnie Harlow
Our Jamaican queen, Winnie Harlow, was posted up on the ‘gram in a brown two-piece set from I Am Gia. Harlow matched her outfit with brown crocodile nails.
3. Reginae Carter
Reginae Carter is wearing a two-piece brown faux crocodile set from Fashion Nova paired with suede knee-high boots. You can find the full look on her Instagram.
4. Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor is serving body in Fendi’s two-piece Lycra Bikini in the color noir matching the swimsuit with Fendi’s twill shirt and pants. Taylor posted the look on the gram captioning the post as “purrrrrt”.
5. Taina
Wrapped her cute baby bump in a brown long sleeve shirt and leather pants by Pretty Little Things, Taina paired her outfit with a mini Louis Vuitton monogram purse.
6. Ari Lennox
R&B singer Ari Lennox wore brown leather pants with a brown skinny strap cami to match to eat at the Old Lady Gang restaurant in Atlanta to support former Xscape singer and Atlanta reality star, Kandi Burruss.