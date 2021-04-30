These Stylish Celebs Are Giving Us Chocolate On Chocolate Drip

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Summer is around the corner, which means it’s time to swap out your dark colored clothing for neutral and bright tones. This season, replace that little black dress with a little brown dress instead.

According to L’officiel USA, “brown is the new black of 2021 fashion.” Shades of melanin been on trend but we’ll let y’all finish.

We first saw this trend at the Kanye West x Adidas Fall 2015 collection where the models wore earth tones like tan, caramel, and chocolate brown. As the weather gets warmer, brown is also a great color to keep your body temperature cool in comparison to darker shades of blue, and greys.

Soon, brands like Versace, Undercover and Theophilio incorporated earth tones into their fall 2021 collections. So it makes sense our favorite celebrity women are getting in on the chocolate on chocolate trend.

Check out Teyana Taylor, Lizzo, Reginae Carter and more in their fab chocolate on chocolate fits!