CLOSE
cardi b
HomeMost Recent

Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her Way To Court

Posted 16 hours ago

 

 

1. Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her Way To Court

Cardi B Returns To Court To Answer Charges Over Strip Club Incident Source:Getty

Cardi B turned her recent court appearance into her private, yet very public, fashion show and the streets of New York were her runway. The feathery fashionista caused quite a stir on her way to the Queens Supreme Court and gave fans the spectacle they were hoping for. The hooded fur train, labeled the “Queen’s Coat” by Adrienne Landau, retails for $2,995. She complimented to statement piece with her signature long nails, a white top and black pants. 

The rap superstar is accused of commissioning an attack on two strippers, one of whom she thought was messing with her husband Offset. Cardi plead “not guilty” to felony charges of attempted assault back in June.

2. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – December 10, 2019

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 10, 2019 Source:Getty

3. us-celebrity-court-cardib

us-celebrity-court-cardib Source:Getty

4. TOPSHOT-us-celebrity-court-cardib

TOPSHOT-us-celebrity-court-cardib Source:Getty

5. us-celebrity-court-cardib

us-celebrity-court-cardib Source:Getty

6. Cardi B Returns To Court To Answer Charges Over Strip Club Incident

Cardi B Returns To Court To Answer Charges Over Strip Club Incident Source:Getty

7. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – December 10, 2019

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 10, 2019 Source:Getty
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close