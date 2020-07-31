BlackTwitter Is Stanning Over Blue Ivy In ‘Black Is King’

We can always count on Beyonce to give us visuals that reinforce the royalty of Black people. The world went to sleep with Black Is King on their brains and work up to mainstream media and social media catching up to big Black party. And Black it is. The visual album to accompany the previously released The Lion King: The Gift, is a modern take on The Lion King infused with scenes from the diaspora.

Black Is King is a lot to unpack and we’re still discovering intricacies that have our ancestors rising from our chests. Then add queen Blue Ivy onto that. The baby we watched grow before our eyes has done exactly that. B’s mini me makes an appearance in Black Is King and we stan. The Internet stans. #BlackTwitter particularly stans.

Get into the best tweets about Blue Ivy’s presence in Black Is King, below: