Beyonce , Lupita Nyong'o , michelle obama
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Orange

Posted 13 hours ago

US-POLITICS-STATE OF THE UNION

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

It’s no secret that Black women are amazing.

We’re brilliant, create trends and can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even so dope that even when we didn’t invent colors, when we rock them, we can make you believe that we did.

So to celebrate our divine power, here are 20 times that folks like Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Voila Davis, Angelica Ross and more owned the color orange.

1. Ashley Blaine Featherson

On Monday’s We Wear 🍊

2. Lupita Nyong’o

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Zendaya

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

4. Kelly Rowland

Street Style -Paris Fashion Week : Day Three Womenswear Fall Winter 2016/2017 Source:Getty

5. Beyonce

6. Ciara

7. Simone Biles

US-ENTERTAINMENT-WOMENSBREAKFAST Source:Getty

8. Tamar Braxton

2016 Daytime Emmy Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

9. Aja Naomi King

2015 ABC NY Upfront Presentation Source:Getty

10. Kerry Washington

ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Five Source:Getty

11. Tracee Ellis Ross

Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards 2018 - Arrivals Source:Getty

12. Niecy Nash

13. Jada Pinkett-Smith

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 25, 2015 Source:Getty

14. Viola Davis

43rd Annual NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

15. Taraji P. Henson

'Dope' Opening Night Premiere - 2015 American Black Film Festival Source:Getty

16. Ashanti

Cardi B Offset Party Source:Byron Williams

17. Laverne Cox

18. Diana Ross

This dream is for all of us #DiamondDiana

19. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union NY&CO Line Source:NY & CO

20. Former First Lady Michelle Obama

US-POLITICS-STATE OF THE UNION Source:Getty
