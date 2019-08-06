Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Orange

It’s no secret that Black women are amazing.
We’re brilliant, create trends and can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even so dope that even when we didn’t invent colors, when we rock them, we can make you believe that we did.
So to celebrate our divine power, here are 20 times that folks like Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Voila Davis, Angelica Ross and more owned the color orange.
1. Ashley Blaine Featherson
2. Lupita Nyong’oSource:Getty
3. ZendayaSource:Getty
4. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
5. Beyonce
6. Ciara
7. Simone BilesSource:Getty
8. Tamar BraxtonSource:Getty
9. Aja Naomi KingSource:Getty
10. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
11. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
12. Niecy Nash
13. Jada Pinkett-SmithSource:Getty
14. Viola DavisSource:Getty
15. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
16. AshantiSource:Byron Williams
17. Laverne Cox
18. Diana Ross
19. Gabrielle UnionSource:NY & CO
20. Former First Lady Michelle ObamaSource:Getty
