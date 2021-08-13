5 Black Wedding Dress Designers Who Make Wedding Dress Dreams Come True

Finding your dream wedding dress is challenging for many reasons. How does the dress fit? Is it the perfect style? Is it the right cut for your body shape? And that doesn’t even cover ceremony logistics like location, menu or decor. Planning a wedding and choosing a wedding dress is stressful. Having a Black designer, who understands Black culture is a benefit.
Despite popular belief, there are a plethora of Black wedding dress designers to choose from. These fine Black craftswomen or craftsmen are all over the world and their work is nothing short of incredible. To shine a light upon these incredible wedding dress wizards and because wedding season is upon us, we took the liberty of listing five Black wedding dress designers you should know.
Check out their amazing creations below!
1. ALONUKO
Alonuko is just what a Black bride needs….variety. This London-based, Nigerian wedding designer offers an array of styles that fit almost any bride’s tastes. Want to wear pants on your wedding day instead of a dress? This designer gives you that option. Want to wow your wedding guests with a dramatic train coupled with a lace, plunging sweetheart neckline? Look no further than Alonuko! If confidence was a wedding dress, this designer created it.
2. Pantora Bridal
Pantora Bridal was founded by Andrea Pitter. You can find the flagship store that houses these gorgeous gowns in Brooklyn, NY. Pantora Bridal is all about displaying the sexy sides of brides. Accentuating curves with luxurious fabrics is Pantora’s thing. This bridal brand has even created Forgotten Skin Tones, their own mesh line which allows brides of all skin tones to where mesh dresses that match their hue. If your goal is to make your groom’s mouth drop when you walk down the aisle, give this bridal brand a holler.
3. AMSALE
Simple will never go out of style. If a classic wedding dress is your style, then Amsale is your designer. From knee-length dresses to gowns that sweep the floor, there are plenty of styles to choose from. These gorgeous dresses are designed in NYC with the sophisticated bride in mind. Sleek designs and modern looks are Amsale’s forte, and it works!
4. Valentine Avoh
Valentine Avoh thinks outside the box when it comes to wedding gowns. This creative couturier designs her gowns with freedom, sequins, and feathers in mind. Her looks are perfect for those intimate outdoor weddings or small ceremonies that are simple yet meaningful. If you dare to be different, this is your designer.
5. Laury Bride
Laury Bride has earned a spot on all top Black Bridal Designers lists ever since her debut on Project Runway, and rightfully so. This genius designer creates bridal looks that can be transformed! She takes a simple wedding gown and adds a dramatic sleeve or top which certainly takes the dress to another level. The pieces she creates are timeless and will transcend through the years. If your top priority is style when it comes to wedding dresses, Laury is your girl.