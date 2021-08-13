5 Black Wedding Dress Designers Who Make Wedding Dress Dreams Come True

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Finding your dream wedding dress is challenging for many reasons. How does the dress fit? Is it the perfect style? Is it the right cut for your body shape? And that doesn’t even cover ceremony logistics like location, menu or decor. Planning a wedding and choosing a wedding dress is stressful. Having a Black designer, who understands Black culture is a benefit.

Despite popular belief, there are a plethora of Black wedding dress designers to choose from. These fine Black craftswomen or craftsmen are all over the world and their work is nothing short of incredible. To shine a light upon these incredible wedding dress wizards and because wedding season is upon us, we took the liberty of listing five Black wedding dress designers you should know.

Check out their amazing creations below!