Taye Diggs caused a social media firestorm when he revealed he didn’t want his biracial son to identify solely as African-American. But in reality, there are a host of mixed celebrities who are absolutely comfortable with their African-American identity, and proudly celebrate their melting pot backgrounds.
As American continues to brown, here’s a gallery of celebrities who are proud to represent their Blackness fully.
Black & Proud: 21 Mixed Celebrities Who Identify As African-American was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. J. ColeSource:Ross Gilmore/Getty Images
2. Tracie Ellis RossSource:Apega/WENN
3. DrakeSource:Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
4. Bob MarleySource:Getty
5. Maya RudolphSource:Getty
6. Victor CruzSource:Getty
7. Rashida JonesSource:Getty
8. Misty CopelandSource:Getty
9. Gugu Mbatha-RawSource:Getty
10. Wentworth MillerSource:Getty
11. Paula PattonSource:Getty
12. Meagan GoodSource:Getty
13. Jesse WilliamsSource:Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
14. The RockSource:Art Streiber/Getty Images
15. PrinceSource:Getty Images
16. Lenny KravitzSource:GUILLAUME SOUVANT/Getty Images
17. Barack ObamaSource:SAUL LOEB/Getty Images
18. Mariah CareySource:Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
19. Lisa BonetSource:Steve Granitz/Getty Images
20. Halle BerrySource:Harry Langdon/Getty Images
21. Jussie Smollett and Jurnee Smollett-BellSource:Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
