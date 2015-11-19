Taye Diggs caused a social media firestorm when he revealed he didn’t want his biracial son to identify solely as African-American. But in reality, there are a host of mixed celebrities who are absolutely comfortable with their African-American identity, and proudly celebrate their melting pot backgrounds.

As American continues to brown, here’s a gallery of celebrities who are proud to represent their Blackness fully.

Black & Proud: 21 Mixed Celebrities Who Identify As African-American was originally published on globalgrind.com