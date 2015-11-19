african american , biracial , celebrities
Black & Proud: 21 Mixed Celebrities Who Identify As African-American

Posted November 19, 2015

Taye Diggs caused a social media firestorm when he revealed he didn’t want his biracial son to identify solely as African-American. But in reality, there are a host of mixed celebrities who are absolutely comfortable with their African-American identity, and proudly celebrate their melting pot backgrounds.

As American continues to brown, here’s a gallery of celebrities who are proud to represent their Blackness fully.

Black & Proud: 21 Mixed Celebrities Who Identify As African-American was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. J. Cole

J. Cole Source:Ross Gilmore/Getty Images

2. Tracie Ellis Ross

Tracie Ellis Ross Source:Apega/WENN

3. Drake

Drake Source:Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

4. Bob Marley

Bob Marley Source:Getty

5. Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph Source:Getty

6. Victor Cruz

Victor Cruz Source:Getty

7. Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones Source:Getty

8. Misty Copeland

Misty Copeland Source:Getty

9. Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Gugu Mbatha-Raw Source:Getty

10. Wentworth Miller

Wentworth Miller Source:Getty

11. Paula Patton

Paula Patton Source:Getty

12. Meagan Good

Meagan Good Source:Getty

13. Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams Source:Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

14. The Rock

The Rock Source:Art Streiber/Getty Images

15. Prince

Prince Source:Getty Images

16. Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz Source:GUILLAUME SOUVANT/Getty Images

17. Barack Obama

Barack Obama Source:SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

18. Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey Source:Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

19. Lisa Bonet

Lisa Bonet Source:Steve Granitz/Getty Images

20. Halle Berry

Halle Berry Source:Harry Langdon/Getty Images

21. Jussie Smollett and Jurnee Smollett-Bell

Jussie Smollett and Jurnee Smollett-Bell Source:Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
