8 Black LGBTQ+ Creatives You Should Be Following

Pride Month is in full blast, and what better way to honor this meaningful time than by recognizing the LGBTQ+ creatives that serve content like it’s going out of style?! Social media would be bland without the spice of our LGBTQ+ influencers. They set trends, produce intriguing posts, and encourage their audience to live their lives unapologetically. The LGBTQ+ influencer community is the backbone of the creative industry; without them, our inspiration would be genuinely lacking.

Pride Month is designated to recognize those who choose to live how they see fit. Despite what society has to say, these individuals are rocking to their own tunes oh-so fabulously. We can’t help but admire these brave humans and share their colorful existences and awesomeness with you.

Therefore, if you need style tips and motivation or want to support our LGBTQ+ community, check out these five influencers about creatively living their best lives.

