12 Black Friday Beauty Deals That Will Tickle Your Fancy

It’s hard to believe that 2025 is quickly coming to a close, but reality has officially set in. Thanksgiving is a few days away, and the holiday shines a light on more than family and good food—Black Friday. Yes, one of the biggest shopping days of the year is on the horizon, and folks are ready to take advantage.

While some folks focus on electronics, here at HelloBeautiful, we’re all about getting the most out of the beauty department. Various brands and online retailers are coming in major clutch to give beauty lovers plenty to be thankful for. In fact, many brands are upping the savings ante with sales that last before, during, and well after the holiday season. From haircare, skincare, grooming, makeup, tools, and more, the deals are endless.

With that in mind, Black Friday serves as the perfect time to spoil yourself and the beauty lovers in your circle. If you’re ready to boost your hair growth, we’ve locked down some products to help you achieve those inches. Ready to add more hydration to your body routine? We have a brand that’ll suit your needs. Looking to replace a few beauty tools? There are plenty of options to choose from.

Between the mass emails and text messages, navigating the Black Friday beauty hysteria can be overwhelming. Luckily, we’ve stepped in to help you grab what you need, all without compromising your wallet. It’s time to stretch your fingers, secure your Wi-Fi connection, grab your favorite credit card, and prepare to shop ‘til you drop. Here are 12 of the best Black Friday beauty deals from haircare to skincare to explore.

Happy Holidays, and of course, Happy Shopping!

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

1. Pureology Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray Source:Pureology Color-treated hair requires a lot of love to maintain its vibrancy and health. The Pureology Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray is a multifunctional find that tackles the job with ease. It detangles, adds shine, and protects your hair from root to tip from the heat. Enjoy 30% off now through 11/29. Shop Now 2. IPSY x Pantone Luxe Brush Collection Source:Amazon If your homegirl won’t tell you, we will: It’s time to replace your makeup brushes. Luckily, the IPSY x Pantone Luxe Brush Collection is on sale this Black Friday. Featuring five Pro brushes with soft bristles, three blending sponges, and a vegan leather bag in Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, this set will make a chic addition to your makeup tool collection. Enjoy 30% off now through 12/1. Shop Now 3. SkinMedica HA⁵® Hydra Collagen Hydrating Foaming Cleanser Source:SkinMedica Give your dry skin the ultimate burst of hydration with the SkinMedica HA⁵® Hydra Collagen Hydrating Foaming Cleanser. Loaded with five forms of hyaluronic acid and Hydra Collagen, this cleanser gently removes dirt and debris while nourishing and protecting your skin barrier.

Enjoy 25% off sitewide from 11/26 to 12/7. Shop Now 4. The Mane Choice The Alpha 48H Edge Control Source:Brand On the hunt for a flake-free edge product? Look no further! The Mane Choice The Alpha 48H Edge Control is formulated with plant oils, botanicals, and vitamin B5 that work to nourish your baby hairs and keep your edges smooth and sleek. Enjoy 25% off now through 12/1. Shop Now 5. L’Oreal Paris Colorsonic Permanent Hair Dye Coloring Device Source:other Make the hair coloring process easy with the L’Oreal Paris Colorsonic Permanent Hair Dye Coloring Device. Formulated to apply permanent hair dye through brushing motions, this tool mixes color, parts your hair, and saturates every strand for an even application with every use. Enjoy up to 20% off from 11/26 to 12/1. Shop Now 6. MAC Cosmetics Jelly Shine Eye Shadow Source:MAC Cosmetics This jelly-like eyeshadow formula is perfect for those who love the disco ball-like glow. The limited-edition offering applies smoothly across the lids and features pearlescent particles that create a glossy, shimmery finish for a perfect pop of glam. Enjoy 30% off sitewide and storewide. Plus, earn a gift with a purchase of $80 or more. Shop Now 7. Dove Niacinamide + Even Tone Cream Serum Source:Courtesy of Brand Cold weather and dry skin often go hand in hand. Kee your skin moisturized with the help of Dove’s Niacinamide + Even Tone Cream Serum. Developed with dermatologists to help soothe and soften skin, this highly potent offering is formulated with pro-ceramides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and natural moisturizing factors to hydrate, renew, and improve skin’s texture and tone. Enjoy up to 20% off from 11/25 to 12/1. Shop Now 8. Tara Nature’s Formula Source:TARA Interested in adding clean beauty formulas to your haircare routine? It’s time to get acquainted with Tara. Known for utilizing raw ingredients and science-backed technology in its formulas, the brand sets out to give your strands proper TLC with maximum efficacy. From various haircare systems to nourishing serums, Tara covers all the bases. Enjoy 20% off all haircare sets now. Shop Now 9. Bioelements Iconic Hyaluronic Serum Source:Bioelements Boost your hydration routine with this new gem. The Bioelements Iconic Hyaluronic Serum blends six forms of hyaluronic acid to provide every inch of your skin with the TLC it needs. This number improves barrier function, softens, and gives your canvas a radiant veil with continued use. Enjoy $35 off orders $120+ with code BFCW35, $20 off orders $80+ with code BFCW20, and $10 off orders $45+ with code BFCW10. Shop Now

10. Laifen SWIFT SE High-Speed Hair Dryer Source:Brand Contrary to popular belief, there is a way to dry your hair quickly without ruining your strands. The Laifen SWIFT SE High-Speed Hair Dryer is crafted with ionic technology that delivers high-performance airflow, reduces frizz, and enhances shine with each blow dry. Plus, the dryer comes with three magnetic nozzles—concentrator, diffuser, and smoothing nozzle—to bring your desired look to life. Enjoy 28% off now. 11. Bio-Oil Natural Skincare Oil, Serum for Scars and Stretch Marks, Face and Body Moisturizer for Dry Skin Source:Amazon Whether your goal is to hydrate dry skin, tackle stretch marks, or scars, Bio-Oil Natural Skincare Oil will get the job done. Featuring a mix of plant oils, this anti-inflammatory formula works wonders to brighten, soften skin, and lock in moisture without clogging pores. Enjoy 15% off from 11/26 to 12/2. Shop Now 12. Bask & Lather Scalp Stimulator Source:Bask & Lather The Bask & Lather Scalp Stimulator has earned its stripes as a go-to hair oil. Boasting a blend of cold-pressed oils, omega-3, 6, and 9 fatty acids, and hair-loving herbs, this oil goes the extra mile to stimulate scalp follicles, improve circulation, strengthen hair, and soothe irritation to improve the overall health of your hair. Enjoy 30% off now through 12/1. Shop Now