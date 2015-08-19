amber rose , Beyonce , Draya
These Are What Beautiful Black Bodies Look Like…

Posted August 19, 2015

1. Beautiful Black Bodies

Beautiful Black Bodies Source:Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Black women come in all shapes, builds and skin tones. We take pride in our curves, six packs and svelte silhouettes. Let’s just say, we keep it fierce at all times! In celebrations of our gorgeous, scroll through this gallery of stunning Black celebs showing off their fabulous figures.

2.

Source:Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

3. Chrisette Michele

Chrisette Michele Source:Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

4. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Source:Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

5. Misty Copeland

Misty Copeland Source:Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

6. Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Source:Michael Tran/Getty Images

7. Trina

Trina Source:Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

8. Cassie

Cassie Source:Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images
