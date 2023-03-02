Subscribe
HomeStyle & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The Billboard Women In Music Awards

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Billboard Women In Music - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Billboard kicked off Women’s History Month with its annual Billboard Women in Music Awards to celebrate the industry’s creators, artists, producers, and executives. That said, the YouTube Theater was packed with talented changemakers ready to champion their peers.

Women have dominated the charts lately, and we love seeing it. This year, SZA was recognized as Billboard’s Woman of the Year. The singer’s S.O.S. album spent ten weeks at the top of the charts. Latto also won the Powerhouse Award. Celebration was the vibe for the night, and the girls made sure to make it a stylish fete.

From diamonds and feathers to menswear and cutouts, there was something for everyone on the red carpet. In case you missed it, here are the best looks from last night’s Billboard Women in Music Awards.

1. Chloe Bailey

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARD-BILLBOARD-WOMEN Source:Getty

Chloe Bailey arrived for the 2023 Billboard Women in Music awards at the YouTube theatre at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California. The songbird looked radiant in a Giambattista Valli FW22 Couture gown and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

2. Coco Jones

Billboard Women In Music - Arrivals Source:Getty

Coco Jones hit the carpet with her abs on display. The “What I Didn’t Tell You” crooner looked chic in a gunmetal Cucculelli Shaheen set.

3. Quinta Brunson

Billboard Women In Music - Arrivals Source:Getty

Our girl Quinta Brunson showed us her wild side in an animal print Sergio Hudson SS22 RTW gown.

4. Quinta Brunson

Billboard Women In Music - Show Source:Getty

Babygirl has range, okay? Brunson traded in her Sergio Hudson dress for a nude-colored cocktail dress with a structured and exaggerated sleeve.

5. Latto

Billboard Women In Music - Arrivals Source:Getty

Latto flashed her gorgeous smile, clad in a nude Christopher John Rogers RE23 set that featured a boned corset, a matching floor-length skirt with ruching-detailing, and matching gloves. 

6. Latto and Chloe Bailey

Billboard Women In Music - Show Source:Getty

Latto got the crowd moving with a performance in a green bodysuit and matching gloves. She then returned to the stage to receive the Powerhouse award presented by her friend and peer, Chloe Bailey.

7. Coi Leray

Billboard Women In Music - Arrivals Source:Getty

Coi Leray served menswear on a sterling silver platter. The rapper went for a fun suit from Kenzo’s SS23 RTW collection.

8. Shenseea

Billboard Women In Music - Arrivals Source:Getty

Shenseea hit the carpet in an elegant, single-shoulder frock. She accessorized with a white box clutch and a white cuff bracelet.

9. Baby Tate

2023 Billboard Women In Music - Arrivals Source:Getty

Rapper Baby Tate hit the carpet in a sexy black gown. She styled her hair in a mullet that featured neon-colored bangs.

10. Queen Naija

2023 Billboard Women In Music - Arrivals Source:Getty

Go bold or go home was the vibe for singer Queen Naija. The curvaceous crooner served body in a neon green long-sleeved gown that featured lace-up detailing from the leg to the stomach.

RELATED TAGS

Newsletter
Real Housewives of Potomac
Celebrity  |  Keyaira Boone

Candiace Deserves An Extra Check For The Colorism Segment At ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion

More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added View All
54th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Sheryl Lee Ralph Was Striking On ‘The Late Late Show’ In A Sergio Hudson Look Styled By Her Daughter

US-ENTERTAINMENT-HWOF-JORDAN-CREED
Celebrity News  |  Marsha B.

Michael B Jordan Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Fat Joe Birthday Celebration
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Ashanti Is Our ‘Forever Mood’ In An Off The Shoulder Ruffled, Black Blazer And Shorts

Billboard Women In Music - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Quinta Brunson Looks Flawless In Floor Length Leopard Print Sergio Hudson Gown

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close