Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The Billboard Women In Music Awards

Billboard kicked off Women’s History Month with its annual Billboard Women in Music Awards to celebrate the industry’s creators, artists, producers, and executives. That said, the YouTube Theater was packed with talented changemakers ready to champion their peers.

Women have dominated the charts lately, and we love seeing it. This year, SZA was recognized as Billboard’s Woman of the Year. The singer’s S.O.S. album spent ten weeks at the top of the charts. Latto also won the Powerhouse Award. Celebration was the vibe for the night, and the girls made sure to make it a stylish fete.

From diamonds and feathers to menswear and cutouts, there was something for everyone on the red carpet. In case you missed it, here are the best looks from last night’s Billboard Women in Music Awards.