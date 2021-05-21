Check Out The Best Looks To Hit The Red Carpet At The Billboard Music Awards

Coming to your screen on Sunday, May 23rd is the Billboard Music Awards. On this night artists like DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos will take the stage; Drake will receive the Artist of the Decade Award; and celebrities will shut the red carpet down with their daring fashion choices.
Over the last couple of years we’ve seen some amazing style choices strut down the red carpet. This year, I’m expecting the same kind of energy but elevated a few notches. Now that an effective formula has been put in place for awards shows (masks + vaccinations), they’ll be more in-person shows on the horizon.
Most celebrities use events like the Billboard Music Awards as a space to express themselves creatively. The stars tend to hang up their ball gowns and pull out the high slits and crop tops. Today we’re taking a walk down memory lane. Here are the best looks to hit the red carpet of BBMA.
1. Beyoncé at the Billboard Music Awards, 2003Source:Getty
Beyonce arrived at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. The music and fashion mogul wore a gold dress with fringe detailing at the hem.
2. Rihanna Fenty At the Billboard Music Awards, 2006Source:Getty
Bajan beauty Rihanna Fenty attended the Billboard Music Awards in 2006. Only a few years into her musical career, the award-winning singer already began to establish herself as a fashion icon. She looked angelic in a white Zac Posen dress.
3. Rihanna Fenty At the Billboard Music Awards, 2011Source:Getty
Rihanna sent women to the nearest hair salon when she rocked a bright red weave to the 2011 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. She also gave the ultimate style goals in a white Max Azria pantsuit.
4. Nicki Minaj At the Billboard Music Awards, 2014Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj attended the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was around this time the rapper began to trade in her over-the-top style for clean, classic looks like this cutout Alexander McQueen dress.
5. Kelly Rowland At the Billboard Music Awards, 2014Source:Getty
Kelly Rowland attended the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She shut the carpet down in a Cushnie et Ochs bra top and skirt from Fausto Puglisi.
6. Ciara at the Billboard Music Awards, 2016Source:Getty
Ciara arrived to the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singer wore a daring metallic Phillip Plein chain dress with cutout detailing on each side.
7. Ciara at the Billboard Music Awards, 2016Source:Getty
Get into the side view!
8. Janet Jackson at the Billboard Music Awards, 2018Source:Getty
Janet Jackson arrived to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards clad in a Rami Kadi ensemble. On this night she received Billboard’s Icon Award.
9. Ciara at the Billboard Music Awards, 2018Source:Getty
Ciara attended the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Resort International on May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singer looked stunning in a sheer, shimmery Julien Macdonald Spring 2018 dress.
10. Cardi B. at the Billboard Music Awards, 2019Source:Getty
Cardi B arrived at the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The award-winning rapper wore a vibrant yellow jeweled halter top partnered with a matching skirt, both by Moschino.
11. Lizzo at the Billboard Music Awards, 2020Source:Getty
On this night, Lizzo walked away the winner of the Top Song Sales Artist award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The singer wore a black and white custom Christian Siriano dress that encouraged people to vote in the upcoming election.