25 Looks We Love From Paris Fashion Week That Will Have You Turn The Walkway Into A Runway

Personally, after NYFW, my favorite has always been Paris Fashion Week. The style out of Paris runs on two spectrums: perfectly tailored and effortless or avant garde and out there. It’s completely understandable, the matter of factness of Parisian culture to the influence of art and culture in the area, there is no surprise some of the best fashion comes out of Paris.
We are sharing with you the top 25 looks we loved on Black models from Paris Fashion Week. Keep on clicking to see Naomi Campbell and other melanated models working it with style on the runway.
Which looks are your favorite? Share with us in the comment section!
1. SAINT LAURENTSource:Getty
2. SAINT LAURENTSource:Getty
3. SAINT LAURENTSource:Getty
4. SAINT LAURENTSource:Getty
5. SAINT LAURENTSource:Getty
6. SAINT LAURENTSource:Getty
7. SAINT LAURENTSource:Getty
8. CHRISTIAN DIORSource:Getty
9. CHRISTIAN DIORSource:Getty
10. CHRISTIAN DIORSource:Getty
11. CHRISTIAN DIORSource:Getty
12. CHRISTIAN DIORSource:Getty
13. DRIES VAN NOTENSource:Getty
14. DRIES VAN NOTENSource:Getty
15. DRIES VAN NOTENSource:Getty
16. DRIES VAN NOTENSource:Getty
17. DRIES VAN NOTENSource:Getty
18. DRIES VAN NOTENSource:Getty
19. DRIES VAN NOTENSource:Getty
20. ISSEY MIYAKESource:Getty
21. ISSEY MIYAKESource:Getty
22. OFF-WHITESource:Getty
23. OFF-WHITESource:Getty
24. OFF-WHITESource:Getty
25. OFF-WHITESource:Getty
