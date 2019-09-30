CLOSE
25 Looks We Love From Paris Fashion Week That Will Have You Turn The Walkway Into A Runway

Posted 19 hours ago

Personally, after NYFW, my favorite has always been Paris Fashion Week. The style out of Paris runs on two spectrums: perfectly tailored and effortless or avant garde and out there. It’s completely understandable, the matter of factness of Parisian culture to the influence of art and culture in the area, there is no surprise some of the best fashion comes out of Paris.

We are sharing with you the top 25 looks we loved on Black models from Paris Fashion Week. Keep on clicking to see Naomi Campbell and other  melanated models working it with style on the runway.

Which looks are your favorite? Share with us in the comment section!

1. SAINT LAURENT

Saint Laurent : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

2. SAINT LAURENT

Saint Laurent : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

3. SAINT LAURENT

Saint Laurent : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

4. SAINT LAURENT

Saint Laurent : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

5. SAINT LAURENT

Saint Laurent : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

6. SAINT LAURENT

Saint Laurent : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

7. SAINT LAURENT

Saint Laurent : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

8. CHRISTIAN DIOR

Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

9. CHRISTIAN DIOR

Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

10. CHRISTIAN DIOR

Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

11. CHRISTIAN DIOR

Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

12. CHRISTIAN DIOR

Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

13. DRIES VAN NOTEN

Dries Van Noten : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

14. DRIES VAN NOTEN

Dries Van Noten : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

15. DRIES VAN NOTEN

Dries Van Noten : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

16. DRIES VAN NOTEN

Dries Van Noten : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

17. DRIES VAN NOTEN

Dries Van Noten : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

18. DRIES VAN NOTEN

Dries Van Noten : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

19. DRIES VAN NOTEN

Dries Van Noten : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

20. ISSEY MIYAKE

Issey Miyake : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

21. ISSEY MIYAKE

Issey Miyake : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

22. OFF-WHITE

Off-White : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

23. OFF-WHITE

Off-White : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

24. OFF-WHITE

Off-White : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty

25. OFF-WHITE

Off-White : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Source:Getty
