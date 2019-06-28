CLOSE
National Selfie Day
Bare Baes: 26 Selfies Of Celebrities Without Makeup

Posted June 28, 2019

In honor of , we wanted to give some serious loves to our brave faves who are out there showing their bare faces, filter-free and au natural proving that less is always more!

So from Gabrielle Union to Indya Moore to Angela Bassett, here are 25 Black women that keep it fresh on the ‘Gram on pic at a time!

1. Ashanti

2. Indya Moore

I visited my Father yesterday, when I called he was so excited that I was going to visit him. When I saw him his eyes were wide and he had a big ol kool-aid smile. Seeing my father experience so much happiness really brought my spirit to surface. I didn't expect it. He's really proud. This morning I was thinking about how much trans people & especially trans femmes' and trans women deserve their fathers but don't get to have the presence and support of them. Toxic masculinity is generational and queer and trans people experience the effects of it at first hand with our fathers and older brothers- it manifests it's self as a queer and transphobia and disallows meaningful bonding to develop into the child's older years. I hope more trans people get to experience the presence, love, pride joy and protection of fathers. I hope more fathers get to experience the joy love and pride of having queer and trans children.

A post shared by IAM (@indyamoore) on

3.

Brows everywhere. And I don’t care.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

4. Tracee Ellis Ross

MELLOW YELLOW

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

5. Tyra Banks

6. Alicia Keys & Naomi Campbell

7. Niecy Nash & Daughter

8. FWK Twig

me so shy, never never.

A post shared by FKA twigs (@fkatwigs) on

9. Laila Ali

10. Teyana Taylor

11.

12. Eva Marcille

Lazy afternoon.... Happy Sunday 🌻

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

13. Nia Long

Chop chop 4 inches gone. @embreetheory ❤️

A post shared by Nia Long (@iamnialong) on

14. Amandla Stenberg

15. MJ Rodriquez

16.

@mercedesbenzfashion

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

17. Beyonce & Blue

18. Ciara

My Baby Girl Sunshine ☀️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

19. Gabrielle Union & Baby Kaavia

20. Laverne Cox

21. Angela Bassett

22. Zendaya

23. Kiki Layne

#Grateful

A post shared by KiKi Layne (@kikilayne) on

24.

25.

#TBT

A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on

