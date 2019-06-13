CLOSE
2019 NBA Finals , athletes , Basketball
Ball Too Hard, Drip So Sick: Here’s All The Fashion From The 2019 NBA Finals

Posted June 13, 2019

Tonight is Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and everything is on the line for the two competing teams, the reigning champions of Golden State versus the Cinderella team the Toronto Raptors.

While it could be the beginning of a legacy or the ending of one, we’re more focused on what the men have been wearing as they arrive to the stadium pre-game this season.

From tailored suits and fedoras, to a casual slay, the men of the NBA are taking chances in more places than just the hardwood.

Take a look at some of the looks that made us clap and cringe throughout the last five games. Who are you rooting for tonight? Let us know in the comments!

1. Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins and Kevon Looney.

2. Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam and Danny Green.

3. Steph Curry – Golden State Warriors

4. Serge Ibaka – Toronto Raptors

5. DeMarcus Cousins – Golden State Warriors

6. Serge Ibaka – Toronto Raptors

7. Golden State Warriors

8. Danny Green – Toronto Raptors

9. Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, Quinn Cook and DeMarcus Cousins.

10. Fred VanVleet – Toronto Raptors

11. Kevin Durant- Golden State Warriors

12. Toronto Raptors

Serge Ibaka, Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam and Fred Van Vleet.

13. Quinn Cook – Golden State Warriors

14. Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam, Kawhi Leonard, Fred VanVleet and Danny Green.

15. Draymond Green – Golden State Warriors

16. Toronto Raptors

Danny Green and Jodie Meeks.

17. Golden State Warriors

18. Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard, Chris Boucher and Norman Powell.

19. Golden State Warriors

20. Serge Ibaka – Toronto Raptors

