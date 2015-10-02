Backlight To Spotlight: Famous Backup Singers was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Luther Vandross as a background singer for David Bowie.
2. Whitney Houston with her first mentor, Cissy Houston.
3. Soon after being a background singer, Kelly Price debuted her platinum-selling first album.
4. With a voice arguably second to Whitney Houston, Deborah Cox was a background singer for Celine Dion.
5. R&B Diva herself Chante Moore began as a background singer for Toni Braxton.
6. The late great Vesta, who sang the hit song “Congratulations,” started as a background singer for Chaka Khan.
More From HelloBeautiful