lela rochon
A Lela Rochon Appreciation Post: The Brown Bombshell Of The 90s

Posted July 24, 2019

Lela Rochon Portrait Session

Source: Harry Langdon / Getty

I first discovered Lela Rochon in the late 80s when Ritchey told his wife he’s never coming home because he fell in love with Sunshine. Sunshine, played by Rochon, was one of the first films that solidified her as a Brown bombshell. But in 1995, with her relatable role as Robin Stokes in Waiting To Exhale, did she become a household name.

Those cheekbones, her shape, her perfectly rolled french bun; Rochon is one of the original bad b*tches.

Rochon has appeared in films like Boomerang, Why Do Fools Fall In Love, Any Given Sunday and Brooklyn’s Finest. Her long standing career is seemingly being overshadowed by her weight gain (as if that matters) and recent cheating scandal involving her husband Antoine Fuqua and Nicole Murphy.

We’re going to take this time to remember her in all her glory. She was stunning then and she’s stunning now! Check her out through the years:

1. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Portrait Session Source:Getty

2. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Portrait Session Source:Getty

3. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Portrait Session Source:Getty

4. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Portrait Session Source:Getty

5. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Portrait Session Source:Getty

6. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Portrait Session Source:Getty

7. Lela Rochon

Actress Lela Rochon Source:Getty

8. Lela Rochon

Actress Lela Rochon in a Negligee Source:Getty

9. Lela Rochon

Actress Lela Rochon Source:Getty

10. Lela Rochon

FILM 'WAITING TO EXHALE' BY FOREST WHITAKER Source:Getty

11. Lela Rochon

FILM 'WAITING TO EXHALE' BY FOREST WHITAKER Source:Getty

12. Lela Rochon

"The Equalizer" New York Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

13. Lela Rochon

Brooklyn's Finest New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals Source:Getty

14. Lela Rochon

M.T.V. MOVIE AWARDS IN BURBANK Source:Getty

15. Lela Rochon

The 2002 Essence Awards Source:Getty

16. Lela Rochon

Oscars 2002 - Arrivals Source:Getty

17. Lela Rochon

"Sepia Dreams" launch party Source:Getty

18.

19. Lela Rochon

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

20. Lela Rochon

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

21. Lela Rochon

Vivica A. Fox Releases "Every Day I'm Hustling" Source:Getty

22. Lela Rochon

Ladylike Foundation's 2018 Annual Women Of Excellence Scholarship Luncheon - Red Carpet Source:Getty

23. Lela Rochon

WACO Theater Center's 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty
