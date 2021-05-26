6 Sunscreen Formulas That Won’t Leave You With A Ghost-Like Complexion

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Let’s be honest, some beauty myths can take a toll on the overall health of your skin. For instance, the idea that people with rich melanin don’t need to wear sunscreen is a myth that personally makes me cringe. The truth of the matter is that sun protection is not an option for deep skin tones, it’s actually a necessity. Skin cancer may not be as common in the Black community, but it’s definitely possible if you avoid sun protection. Not to mention, it can wreak havoc on your complexion. Melanated skin tones are more prone to hyperpigmentation and with exposure to the sun, those pesky dark spots can become permanent and graduate to something more serious, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hope Mitchell.

Some people are resistant to sunscreen because of the pesky white film it leaves behind. Thanks to the ever-changing beauty world, there are a plethora of sunscreen formulas that are formulated to complement your skin tone. In other words, you don’t have to worry about looking like Casper the friendly ghost. Plus, many of these formulas also double as a moisturizer, which comes in handy to pare down your routine. All you have to do is apply a ¼ teaspoon for the face or 2 to 3 finger lengths — per esthetician Anika Bodden — to keep your skin protected.

If you’re ready to score the maximum level of sun protection for your skin, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of six of our favorite sunscreen formulas that work like a charm. Grab your credit and get ready to stock up on this must-have essential.