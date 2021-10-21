5 Black-Owned Beauty Products That Should Be On Your Radar

Black beauty lovers would largely agree that our own creatives have shaken up the industry. What was once a time where the pickings were slim in the world of makeup to skincare, has now become a never-ending marketplace of useful essentials. Luckily for us, our reach on the beauty industry continues to grow by the minute.
That said, making our Black dollars count is of the utmost importance. By buying and supporting Black beauty brands, we’re ensuring that our coins are going back into the community and helping our beloved brands take their businesses to the next level. After all, we all we got!
From clay masks that come in handy to remove impurities and debris from our manes to facial oils that allow our melanin-rich skin to radiate around the clock, the possibilities are endless with Black beauty brands.
With that in mind, it’s time to give you the rundown of your best in Black beauty for this week! From makeup, skincare, body care, and more, you’ll be able to find some new gems to add to your daily routine. So, it’s time to grab your credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection and get ready to shop til you drop!
1. Pretty Baby Beauty Glow Formula Hydrating OilSource:Pretty Baby Beauty
Glowy skin is always on the menu thanks to Pretty Baby Beauty Glow Formula Hydrating Oil ($38.00, Prettybabybeauty.com). Formulated with a blend of hyaluronic acid, reship seed oil, jojoba seed oil, squalene, apple seed oil, calendula, and vitamin E, this magic potion in a bottle works wonders to help you achieve a radiant-looking complexion. All you need is a few drops post-cleansing to get the job done.
2. Shea Radiance African Black Soap BarSource:Body care
If you’re in the market for full-body essentials, you may want to consider adding the Shea Radiance African Black Soap Bar ($7, Shearadiance.com) to your collection. Handcrafted in Accra, Ghana, these soap bars are known to cleanse, purify, and brighten dull skin from head to toe. Not to mention, it also helps to banish acne blemishes in all skin types.
3. Maréna Beauté Tarou Bronzer Duo PaletteSource:Moréna Beauté
No makeup look is complete without a bit of warmth. Give your beauty beat the perfect finishing touch with the help of Maréna Beauté Tarou Bronzer Duo Palette ($68, Marenabeaute.com). This offering gives your skin a sun-kissed glow and prevents your makeup from looking flat.
4. Woo Me Beauty Nail Biter PenSource:Woo Me Beauty
Calling all nail biters! If you notice that you just can’t seem to stop biting your nails, it’s time to take action. The Woo Me Beauty Nail Biter Pen ($11, Woomebeauty.com) has a brush on solution that prevents you from biting, while also keeping your cuticles in tip-top shape.
5. Hair of Nature Face and Hair ClaySource:Hair of Nature
There’s a reason why clays have been a beauty staple for centuries. Not only do they work to remove toxins, it works as a scalp detox. The Hair of Nature Face and Hair Clay ($15.97, Hairofnature.net) covers all the bases and helps to heal blemishes and dark spots, while working to enhance your natural curls.