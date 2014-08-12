4 Ways To Style Your Box Braids

1. 100 Ways To Style Your Box BraidsSource:Prince Williams/Getty Images
Now that celebrities like Beyonce and Solange have made box braids a staple summer hair style, we’re all rushing to the beauty salon to sit six hours for this classic protective style.
I’ve rounding up the best videos showing us how to style box braids–100 different ways! You can thank me in the comments section.
2. How To: 7 Ways To Style Box Braids
3. 30 Box Braids Styles
4. How I Style My Box Braids
