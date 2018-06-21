jussie smollett
Home

21 Photos Of Jussie Smollett Doing Jussie Smollett-Like Things

Posted June 21, 2018

He’s a vibe we can’t find anywhere else.

21 Photos Of Jussie Smollett Doing Jussie Smollett-Like Things was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Torturing Queen Taraji.

2. #BlackPower #WakandaForever

3. You can tell by those lips he lives to perform. Lol.

4. Everything is love.

5. Hoodies Up.

6. Straight backs on fleek.

7. Suave!

8. Team work makes the dream work.

9. Showtime.

10. So presidential.

11. That boy got soul…

12. Jussie…the sunset…what more do you need?

View this post on Instagram

#35 🙏🏿

A post shared by @ jussiesmollett on

13. Light brown killers.

14. Jussie luhhh da kids.

15. The most beautiful x the most handsome.

View this post on Instagram

#Delivered

A post shared by @ jussiesmollett on

16. Flawless.

17. A vibe we can’t find anywhere else.

18. Still torturing the queen.

19. Gotta love him!

20. Black kings.

21. Happy Birthday, Jussie!

More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close