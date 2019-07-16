CLOSE
2019 Emmy nominations
#BlackExcellence: This Year’s Emmy Nominations Are Melanated AF

Posted July 16, 2019

Netflix FYSEE Scene Stealer Panel

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

This year’s Emmy noms were announced on Tuesday morning (July 16) and baby let me tell you…it was Black AF!

From Lead Actor in a Comedy Series to Lead Actress in a Limited Series to Outstanding Drama Series, we were there representing and holding it down. Not to mention, this was a year of plenty of first-time noms for folks such as Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us), Beyonce (Homecoming) and Billy Porter (Pose) to name a few.

Even better: Niecy Nash, Ava DuVernay, Sterling K Brown and the queen herself Viola Davis are making an Emmy nom repeat!

So take a look at all the African-American nominees at this year’s Primetime Emmy and stand proud. Who do you think will take home the gold come September?

1. Ava DuVernay, Outstanding Limited Series, Directing in Limited Series, “When They See Us”

54th New York Film Festival - Opening Night Gala Presentation And '13th' World Premiere - Red Carpet Source:Getty

2. Jharrel Jerome, Lead Actor In A Limited Series, “When They See Us”

Netflix's FYSEE Event For "When They See Us" Source:Getty

3. Mahershela Ali, Lead Actor In A Limited Series, “True Detective”

28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

4. Niecy Nash, Lead Actress In A Limited Series, “When They See Us”

'Pitch Perfect 2' - Los Angeles Premiere Source:Getty

5. Aunjanue Ellis, Lead Actress In A Limited Series, “When They See Us”

47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. Don Cheadle, Lead Actor In A Comedy Series, “Black Monday”

IM Global/UTA Reception KILL THE TRUMPET PLAYER Source:Getty

7. Anthony Anderson, Lead Actor In A Comedy Series, “Black-ish”

48th NAACP Image Awards - Show Source:Getty

8. Billy Porter, Lead Actor In A Drama Series, “Pose”

Billy Porter wearing dress by Francis Libiran attends FX... Source:Getty

9. Sterling K Brown, Lead Actor In A Drama Series, “This Is Us”

25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

10. Outstanding Drama Series, “Pose”

2018 Summer TCA - Portraits Source:Getty

11. Viola Davis, Lead Actress in a Drama Series

ENTERTAINMENT-US-HOLLYWOOD-WOMEN-POWER Source:Getty

12. Maya Rudolph, Guest Lead Actress In A Comedy, “The Good Place”

'Sisters' New York Premiere Source:Getty

13. Glynn Turman, Guest Actor In A Drama Series, “How To Get Away With Murder”

14. Ron Cephas Jones, Guest Actor In A Drama Series, “This Is Us”

Screening Of NBC's 'This Is Us' Finale - Arrivals Source:Getty

15. Best Competition Show, “Nailed It,” Hosted By Nicole Byer

16. RuPaul, Best Competition Show, Best Host Reality or Competition Show, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

17. Giancarlo Esposito, Guest Actor In A Drama Series, “Better Ask Saul”

View this post on Instagram

#FYC #Emmys

A post shared by Giancarlo Esposito (@thegiancarloesposito) on

18. Beyonce, Outstanding Variety Special, Directing In A Variety Special, “Homecoming”

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Source:Getty

19. Asante Blackk, Supporting Actor In A Limited Series, “When They See Us”

20. Michael K Williams, Supporting Actor In A Limited Series, “When They See Us”

BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea 2015 Source:Getty

21. Cicely Tyson, Guest Actress In A Drama Series, “HTGAWM”

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

22. Laverne Cox, Guest Actress In A Drama Series, “HTGAWM”

Prabal Gurung - Front Row - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

23. Phylicia Rashad, Guest Actress In A Drama Series, “This Is Us”

'Belief' New York Premiere Source:Getty
