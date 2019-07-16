BlackExcellence: This Year’s Emmy Nominations Are Melanated AF

This year’s Emmy noms were announced on Tuesday morning (July 16) and baby let me tell you…it was Black AF!
From Lead Actor in a Comedy Series to Lead Actress in a Limited Series to Outstanding Drama Series, we were there representing and holding it down. Not to mention, this was a year of plenty of first-time noms for folks such as Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us), Beyonce (Homecoming) and Billy Porter (Pose) to name a few.
Even better: Niecy Nash, Ava DuVernay, Sterling K Brown and the queen herself Viola Davis are making an Emmy nom repeat!
So take a look at all the African-American nominees at this year’s Primetime Emmy and stand proud. Who do you think will take home the gold come September?
1. Ava DuVernay, Outstanding Limited Series, Directing in Limited Series, “When They See Us”Source:Getty
2. Jharrel Jerome, Lead Actor In A Limited Series, “When They See Us”Source:Getty
3. Mahershela Ali, Lead Actor In A Limited Series, “True Detective”Source:Getty
4. Niecy Nash, Lead Actress In A Limited Series, “When They See Us”Source:Getty
5. Aunjanue Ellis, Lead Actress In A Limited Series, “When They See Us”Source:Getty
6. Don Cheadle, Lead Actor In A Comedy Series, “Black Monday”Source:Getty
7. Anthony Anderson, Lead Actor In A Comedy Series, “Black-ish”Source:Getty
8. Billy Porter, Lead Actor In A Drama Series, “Pose”Source:Getty
9. Sterling K Brown, Lead Actor In A Drama Series, “This Is Us”Source:Getty
10. Outstanding Drama Series, “Pose”Source:Getty
11. Viola Davis, Lead Actress in a Drama SeriesSource:Getty
12. Maya Rudolph, Guest Lead Actress In A Comedy, “The Good Place”Source:Getty
13. Glynn Turman, Guest Actor In A Drama Series, “How To Get Away With Murder”
14. Ron Cephas Jones, Guest Actor In A Drama Series, “This Is Us”Source:Getty
15. Best Competition Show, “Nailed It,” Hosted By Nicole Byer
16. RuPaul, Best Competition Show, Best Host Reality or Competition Show, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”Source:Getty
17. Giancarlo Esposito, Guest Actor In A Drama Series, “Better Ask Saul”
18. Beyonce, Outstanding Variety Special, Directing In A Variety Special, “Homecoming”Source:Getty
19. Asante Blackk, Supporting Actor In A Limited Series, “When They See Us”
20. Michael K Williams, Supporting Actor In A Limited Series, “When They See Us”Source:Getty
21. Cicely Tyson, Guest Actress In A Drama Series, “HTGAWM”Source:Getty
22. Laverne Cox, Guest Actress In A Drama Series, “HTGAWM”Source:Getty
23. Phylicia Rashad, Guest Actress In A Drama Series, “This Is Us”Source:Getty
