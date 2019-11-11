RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Top Knots And Iris Van Herpen Designs Reigned Supreme At The 2019 E People’s Choice Awards

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Director for Hello Beautiful. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

The 45th annual E People’s Choice Awards took place on Sunday, November 10th in Santa Monica, California. The E People’s Choice Awards is an award show recognizing people in entertainment that are honored based on votes by fans and the general public. It brings out our favorite reality tv stars, actresses, singers, and more. Click through our red carpet to see our favorite looks from the event!