RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Top Knots And Iris Van Herpen Designs Reigned Supreme At The 2019 E People’s Choice Awards

Posted 11 hours ago

The 45th annual E People’s Choice Awards took place on Sunday, November 10th in Santa Monica, California. The E People’s Choice Awards is an award show recognizing people in entertainment that are honored based on votes by fans and the general public. It brings out our favorite reality tv stars, actresses, singers, and more. Click through our red carpet to see our favorite looks from the event!

1. STORM REID

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

We love the top knot and sole star jewel in Storm Reid’s hair.

2. STORM REID

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

In Iris Van Herpen.

3. ZENDAYA

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Up do’s are trending on the red carpet! Zendaya slayed the red carpet with this messy bun and red lipstick.

4. ZENDAYA

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

In Christopher Esber Spring/Summer 2020 RTW.

5. ZENDAYA

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

In Christopher Esber Spring/Summer 2020 RTW.

6. TAMERA MOWRY-HOUSLEY

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Real co-host Tamera Mowry Housley sported bold green eyes and we’re loving it.

7. TAMERA MOWRY-HOUSLEY

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

In Cynthia Rowley.

8. LONI LOVE

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Loni Love serves a soft glam on the red carpet.

9. LONI LOVE

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Stunning in sequins.

10. KANDI

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Kandi smiles while sporting a crimped lob.

11. KANDI

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

In House of CB.

12. TODD TUCKER AND KANDI BURRUSS

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Kandi posed on the carpet with her husband Todd Tucker.

13. KELLY ROWLAND

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Singer Kelly Rowland served a smokey eye and a wine colored lip.

14. KELLY ROWLAND

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

In Iris Van Herpen.

