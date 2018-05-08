TREND REPORT: These Stars Came Through Drippin’ For The 2018 MET Gala

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Editor for Hello Beautiful. Her current fashion obsession is Chinese rice hats. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

The MET Gala kicks off the annual MET Costume Institute’s exhibit. The MET Gala is the equivalent to fashion prom and brings together the top celebrities to raise money for the Costume Institute and of course…show off their fashion. This years’ theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination takes a look at Catholicism influence on fashion. Click through our gallery to see how celebs incorporated the theme into their outfits and what trends were spotted on the red carpet. Which looks are your favorite?!