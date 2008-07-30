Adrian Lester

WHO HE IS: The British-born actor is best known for his role as Michael Stone, a larger-than-life con-man, on the BBC’s hit crime drama ‘Hustle‘. Lester also had roles in the 1998 film Primary Colors, The Day After Tomorrow, and small role in Spiderman 3. Lester is also an avid play actor, performing in the titual role in ‘Hamlet’ and in Shakespeare’s ‘As you Like It.’ However, American gals might know him best as Joan’s short-time boyfriend Ellis Carter on TV’s ‘Girlfriends’.

WHY WE LOVE HIM: We love Adrian because he is a genuine British gentleman. He always delivers a stellar performance, whether he is a 16th-century Shakespearean gent, or as a bad-ass con man. He is married to fellow actress Lolita Chakrabarti, and resides in London with his two daughters, Lila and Jasmine.

Also On HelloBeautiful: