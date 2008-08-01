Jeffrey D. Sams

WHO HE IS: Jeffery Sams is an American actor who is primarily known for his roles on television. Sams has been on a wide array of TV shows, ranging from ‘Law & Order’ and ‘CSI’ to, most recently, a gut-wrenching role on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ He made his film debut in 1997 in the family flick Soul Food.

WHY WE LOVE HIM: Even though Sams is slightly more unknown than some of his other sexy contemporaries, this almost makes him hotter. This mysterious new comer to the list of entertainment’s sexiest makes us beg for more!

