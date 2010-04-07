RUMOR: Swizz Has Another Kid? And It’s Not With Alicia!

A loyal reader of Crunk and Disorderly sent in this juicy little tidbit.

A news story on a Russian music website claims Swizz Beatz has a two year old daughter with Moscow born singer Jahna Sebastian.

The two allegedly met at London famous club Ministry of Sound in August 2007. All her attempts to contact Swizz Beatz after realizing she was pregnant failed. So she did it with the help of her lawyers.

In July 2009 Swizz Beatz had to come to London to take the paternity test (it is reported that Alicia was there as well) and the results proved that he was indeed the father.

The singer who now resides in London addresses that since then she gets no financial support from her famous baby daddy.