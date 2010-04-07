CLOSE
HomeGossip & Rumors

RUMOR: Swizz Has Another Kid? And It’s Not With Alicia!

Leave a comment

swizzbeatzbaby

A loyal reader of Crunk and Disorderly sent in this juicy little tidbit.

A news story on a Russian music website claims Swizz Beatz has a two year old daughter with Moscow born singer Jahna Sebastian.

The two allegedly met at London famous club Ministry of Sound in August 2007. All her attempts to contact Swizz Beatz after realizing she was pregnant failed. So she did it with the help of her lawyers.

In July 2009 Swizz Beatz had to come to London to take the paternity test (it is reported that Alicia was there as well) and the results proved that he was indeed the father.

The singer who now resides in London addresses that since then she gets no financial support from her famous baby daddy.

Mashonda On Swizz & Alicia: “They’re Made For Each Other!”

SPOTTED: Alicia & Swizz Step Out As A Couple!

alicia keys , baby , MaShonda , Swizz Beatz

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
70th Annual Parsons Benefit
#BlackPressMatters: How The Solange X BlackPlanet Takeover Proves That When Celebs Collaborate With Black Media The Whole Family Wins
SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods Launch Event
The Plot Thickens: Jordyn Woods Is Spilling The Tea On ‘Red Table Talk’
20 items Trending Sharpton Leads National 'Justice For All' March In Washington DC
#BlackLivesMatter: Trayvon Martin’s Death Still Impacts America Seven Years Later
17 itemsMTV Video Music Awards 2014 - Arrival
Solange Just Brought Back BlackPlanet & Black Twitter Is Scrambling To Find Their Logins
6 itemsInaugural TPG Awards Ceremony
Phaedra Parks & Tone Kapone’s Relationship Is Thriving
15 itemsVanity Fair Oscar Party 2019 - Post Party Arrivals
Of Course Y’all President Tried To Make Spike Lee’s Historic Oscar Speech About Him
The Enemy Within - Pilot
Morris Chestnut Talks Trust, Love, and His Role In NBC’s The Enemy Within
Depression
White Teacher Placed On Leave After Allegedly Ripping Out Braids From Student’s Scalp
16 items Breaking R. Kelly charged in Cook County with aggravated criminal sexual abuse
UPDATE: R. Kelly Makes Bail After Spending Weekend In Jail
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
This Former Black Trump Staffer Is Suing The President For Trying To Kiss Her Without Her Consent
25 items Trending 91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
When White Mediocrity Rules: Black Twitter Was Not Here For ‘Green Book’s’ Best Picture Win
91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Lisa Bonet Shut Down Ashley Graham + More Things You Probably Didn’t See During The Oscars
10 items91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Regina King, Spike Lee, Ruth Carter & Mahershala Ali Win Big At The Oscars
20 items91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Academy Awards
East Africa Yacht Week Promo Photos
HELLO WORLD: Yacht Week East Africa Is Catering To Black Women
Trending 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Mama’s Baby! Cardi B Shares Adorable Video Of Kulture
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close