5 Things You Don’t Know About Malia And Sasha

We’ve learned lots about their mom, First Lady Michelle Obama, and there’s always something in the news about their dad. So why not learn something about the First Daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama.

(From bettyconfiidential.com)

1. Sasha is short for Natasha.

2. Malia’s birthday is July 4, quite fitting for the daughter of a president!

3. The girls’ favorite foods include fried chicken and macaroni and cheese–as every house with kids in America goes, so goes the White House.

4. Tuition at The Lab School in Chicago, where Malia and Sasha used to attend, ran between $18,000 and $20,000 per student, depending on the grade level. Tuition at their new school, Sidwell Friends, is around $29,000.

5. Speaking of school, every Wednesday, the girls will bring a vegetable to school to contribute to the makings of a 50 pound pot of soup to help feed homeless and low-income families. I’m especially excited to hear if their mom and dad will participate on one of the third Saturdays when the families are encouraged to go to Martha’s Table, the organization the school supports in this endeavor.

