ASK KAREEM: Can I Cancel My Fiance’s Bachelor Party?

My fiance and I are about to get married in the next few weeks. He has some shady friends and I know they are planning his bachelor party. I don’t want him to have one, primarily because of his friends, and I know what goes on at those things. Would I be wrong to tell him no, and demand that he cancel it?

You can’t tell him no. Most men have a problem with “No.” You demanding him to cancel may lead to him resenting you or his boys clowning him. The only thing you can do is voice your concern in an amiable type of way. If you are concerned that his friends may encourage him to get his last “taste” at the party, don’t be… they can do that without needing a bachelor party involved.

